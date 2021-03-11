Sports News Roundup: NHL roundup: Wild top Knights again; Brisbane 2032 Games bid gets backing from Australian PM and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

No decision yet on foreign spectators, says Tokyo 2020 president Hashimoto

Advertisement

Japan has not decided whether to allow spectators from abroad at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto said on Thursday, denying media reports that a decision had been reached. "We are still continuing discussions and have not yet reached a conclusion," she said.

Brisbane 2032 Games bid gets backing from Australian PM

Brisbane's bid to host the 2032 summer Olympics got the backing of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday, who told the International Olympic Committee all levels of government were firmly behind the candidacy. Brisbane was named as the preferred choice for the 2032 Games late last month, beating several other cities and countries who had publicly expressed an interest, and will now enter into a detailed dialogue with the IOC before any final decision is taken.

China Olympic Committee offers vaccines for Tokyo Games: IOC

The Chinese Olympic Committee has offered vaccine doses to be used for participants at this summer's Tokyo Olympic Games and next year's Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the International Olympic Committee said on Thursday. The Tokyo Olympics, postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, were the first Games outside wartime to be cancelled, are now scheduled for July 23 to Aug. 8.

Alaphilippe beats Van der Poel to win Tirreno-Adriatico stage two

World champion Julian Alaphilippe won the second stage of the week-long Tirreno-Adriatico race on Thursday with an impressive kick in the uphill finish to Chiusdino. After the 202 km stage from Camaiore, the Frenchman held off Mathieu van der Poel, five days after the Dutchman beat him in the Strade Bianche classic.

NHL roundup: Wild top Knights again

Joel Eriksson Ek scored two goals and Kaapo Kahkonen made 24 saves as the Minnesota Wild overcame a hat trick by rookie defenseman Dylan Coghlan to complete a sweep of its back-to-back with the Vegas Golden Knights, prevailing 4-3 on Wednesday in Saint Paul, Minn. Kirill Kaprizov and Carson Soucy also scored goals for Minnesota, which moved within two points of the first-place Golden Knights in the West Division while also improving to 5-0-1 all-time against Vegas at Xcel Energy Center.

Scheduling casts doubt over Miller-Uibo's bid for 200-400m Olympic double

Bahama's Shaunae Miller-Uibo has hit out at athletics chiefs over the scheduling of races that could derail her hopes of becoming the first runner to claim a 200-400 metres Olympic double in 25 years. The women's 400m semi-finals at this year's Tokyo Games are scheduled to take place two days before the final, as compared to the men's event, which has an extra day's gap.

One year on, U.S. sports eye post-pandemic rebound

The night the life-altering impact of the novel coronavirus dawned on many U.S. sports fans came moments before the tip-off of an anticipated Jazz-Thunder game on March 11, 2020. In footage that is unnerving to watch now, the rocking, sold-out Oklahoma City crowd is told to disperse for reasons that are not made clear as a growing look of concern slowly spreads across their faces.

'We cannot survive', tennis counts the cost of empty stands

Tennis has limped back to some semblance of normality after last year's lengthy disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic but stakeholders fear playing tournaments in front of empty stands might not be sustainable for long. The professional circuit was shut down for five months in 2020 before tournament organisers set up biosecure bubbles for players and support staff while keeping fans away from stadiums.

A year of empty stadiums lays bare what soccer has missed

A year ago at The Shay, home to fifth-tier English soccer club Halifax FC, fans followed time-honoured traditions - they walked to the match from local pubs and queued for pie at half time. But the 2,000 or so supporters also sensed things were about to change. While they could watch their team play that day, games in leagues above them had been cancelled across England as the coronavirus pandemic spread.

Athletes in limbo as COVID-19 scuppers Tokyo Games qualification events

Four months remain before the start of the rescheduled Olympics in Tokyo but the cancellation of qualifying events in various disciplines due to COVID-19 restrictions is once again disrupting the run-up to the Games. With a deadline of June 29 set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to wrap up qualification, 25% of athlete quota places are yet to be filled, with another 14% to be decided based on rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)