Left Menu

Lion has vasectomy after siring five cubs in a year

Thor, 11, had fathered five cubs with two lionesses in the past year, staff at Burgers' Zoo in Arnhem said. Veterinarian Henk Luten said it was the first time in his 35-year career at the zoo that he had carried out the procedure on a lion.

Reuters | Arnhem | Updated: 11-03-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 22:59 IST
Lion has vasectomy after siring five cubs in a year

A lion had a vasectomy on Thursday after his Dutch keepers decided he had sired enough cubs. Thor, 11, had fathered five cubs with two lionesses in the past year, staff at Burgers' Zoo in Arnhem said.

Veterinarian Henk Luten said it was the first time in his 35-year career at the zoo that he had carried out the procedure on a lion. "Why are we doing it? Because he's a proven breeder. We have a lot of offspring and we don't want to have him overpopulating the genetic pool," Luten said.

Staff said they had chosen to carry out a vasectomy not a castration which could have caused Thor to lose his mane, along with his standing in the pride's social hierarchy. Five staff had to lift the heavy sedated lion onto the operating table in the zoo's clinic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Shell fuel sales fall drives 16% drop in its 2020 carbon emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says China's Hong Kong moves a continuing assault on democracy.

The United States on Thursday condemned Chinas moves to change Hong Kongs electoral system, calling it a continuing assault on democracy in the territory.The changes approved by the National Peoples Congress today on March 11 are a direct a...

Garland vows return to 'normal' Justice Dept. on 1st day

Taking the reins at the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland sought on Thursday to assure career staffers that he would prioritise restoring the departments reputation for political independence and ensuring equal justice af...

Pentagon accuses Fox News host of demeaning U.S. military with anti-woman segment

The Pentagon said Fox News host Tucker Carlson essentially demeaned the entire U.S. military with a segment that decried increasing numbers of female service members and suggested they were weakening the U.S. armed forces. On Tuesday night ...

Chile announces new measures to keep middle class afloat amid coronavirus crisis

Chiles president Sebastin Piera announced on Thursday a raft of new measures aimed at helping middle class families stay afloat amid a new wave of coronavirus contagions that has sent swaths of the country back into lockdown. The comparativ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021