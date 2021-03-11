Left Menu

Soccer-Paris court rules in favour of LFP against Canal Plus in broadcasting spat

Canal Plus had maintained the legal challenge despite having agreed to a deal for the rights to broadcast Ligue 1 until the end of the season following the bankruptcy of Mediapro, which had the rights to show the other eight matches. Vivendi-owned Canal Plus, which argued that Mediapro's failure had made its deal overvalued, said in a statement it would appeal against the Paris commercial court's decision as soon as possible.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-03-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 23:19 IST
Paris commercial court on Thursday ruled in favour of the French professional league (LFP) against Canal Plus, which was asking to terminate its 332 million euros ($397 million) a year contract to broadcast two Ligue 1 games per weekend until 2024. Canal Plus had maintained the legal challenge despite having agreed to a deal for the rights to broadcast Ligue 1 until the end of the season following the bankruptcy of Mediapro, which had the rights to show the other eight matches.

Vivendi-owned Canal Plus, which argued that Mediapro's failure had made its deal overvalued, said in a statement it would appeal against the Paris commercial court's decision as soon as possible. The court ruling means the LFP will not offer the broadcasting rights of all 10 Ligue 1 games in the next round of bidding in the summer as Canal Plus will retain the two showcase matches until 2024.

"The LFP hopes that this decision will reassure all potential candidates for the acquisition of the broadcasting rights of the competitions it organises, and allow a serene resumption of discussions... in order to finalise, as soon as possible, broadcasting agreements for the 2021 to 2024 seasons," the LFP said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8353 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

