Motor racing-Alfa Romeo team principal Vasseur tests positive for COVID-19

"No other members of the Alfa Romeo Racing team have been affected and the procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on this week's pre-season test which will continue as planned." The 2021 Formula One season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix from March 26-28.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 23:32 IST
Motor racing-Alfa Romeo team principal Vasseur tests positive for COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not fly to Bahrain for pre-season testing from March 12-14, Formula One and the team said on Thursday. Alfa Romeo said Vasseur is not displaying any symptoms and would be "fully operational and connected to the garage" during testing.

"Vasseur will continue to isolate at home for the next seven days," Formula One said in a statement. "No other members of the Alfa Romeo Racing team have been affected and the procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on this week's pre-season test which will continue as planned."

The 2021 Formula One season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix from March 26-28.

