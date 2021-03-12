Left Menu

Soccer-Milan strike late to draw with Man United

Teenager Amad Diallo's 50th-minute goal had put United ahead before Kjaer angled in a fine header from Rade Krunic's corner in the final moments. The draw was justice for Stefano Pioli's Milan who had two goals ruled out in the opening 45 minutes as they opened up United with surprising ease.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 02:08 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 01:56 IST
Soccer-Milan strike late to draw with Man United
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A stoppage-time header from defender Simon Kjaer earned AC Milan a 1-1 draw at Manchester United in their Europa League last-16 first-leg match at Old Trafford on Thursday. Teenager Amad Diallo's 50th-minute goal had put United ahead before Kjaer angled in a fine header from Rade Krunic's corner in the final moments.

The draw was justice for Stefano Pioli's Milan who had two goals ruled out in the opening 45 minutes as they opened up United with surprising ease. The 18-year-old Diallo, who joined United from Serie A club Atalanta in January, came on as a halftime substitute and claimed his first goal for the English side five minutes later.

The Ivorian winger used clever movement to get behind the Milan defence, was picked out by a lofted ball from Bruno Fernandes and found the target with a smart back-header over Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. United had been fortunate to go in level at the break. Rafael Leao had a fifth-minute effort ruled out for offside and then were very lucky when a Franck Kessie strike was ruled out for a questionable handball call by VAR.

United keeper Dean Henderson had to make several saves but the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side should have gone ahead in the 39th minute when Harry Maguire somehow hit the post from point-blank range at the back post. Dan James missed another sitter after United had gone in front, turning Mason Greenwood's cross wide when unmarked and five metres out.

Newly crowned Scottish champions Rangers fought back to earn a 1-1 draw at Slavia Prague. Romanian Nicolae Stanciu fired the Czech side ahead in the sixth minute with a superb strike but Steven Gerrard's side drew level through Filip Helander.

The Scots had keeper Allan McGregor to thank, though, for his fine save in the final moments of the game from Lukas Masopust. Ajax Amsterdam will be confident of their place in the last eight after beating Switzerland's Young Boys 3-0 with second- half goals from Davy Klaassen, Dusan Tadic and Brian Brobbey.

Spain's Villarreal enjoyed a 2-0 win at Dynamo Kyiv with Pau Torres poking home the opener on the half-hour mark, before Raul Albiol doubled the lead in the second half.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Shell fuel sales fall drives 16% drop in its 2020 carbon emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Kane double puts Tottenham in charge against Zagreb

Tottenham Hotspur closed in on a place in the Europa League quarter-finals as Harry Kane scored both goals in a 2-0 home win against Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.The England captain was in the right place to convert a rebound in the 25th minut...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow end at record highs after upbeat jobless claims data

The SP 500 and the Dow closed at all-time highs on Thursday as worries about rising inflation subsided, while a bigger-than-expected fall in weekly jobless claims and the signing of a massive stimulus bill reinforced expectations of a stron...

Biden administration amends Huawei licenses, further restricting supplies to the Chinese company

The Biden administration this week amended licenses for companies to sell to Chinas Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, further restricting companies from supplying items that can be used with 5G devices, among other conditions, sources said.The ch...

UN launches ‘Only Together’ campaign to support global vaccine equity call

The initiative underscores the need for global solidarity to ensure vaccines are accessible in all countries, initially targeting healthcare workers and the most vulnerable. Tidal wave of suffering Today I am launching a new campaign call...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021