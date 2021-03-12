Left Menu

Soccer-Odegaard strikes as Arsenal earn 3-1 win at Olympiakos

Arsenal took a big step towards reaching the Europa League quarter-finals when Martin Odegaard scored his first goal for the club in a 3-1 win at Olympiakos in the first leg of their round of 16 tie on Thursday. The English side dominated the game and earned their victory in the closing stages as Brazilian defender Gabriel and Mohamed Elneny struck after Youssef El Arabi had cancelled out Odegaard's opener.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 04:16 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 04:16 IST
Soccer-Odegaard strikes as Arsenal earn 3-1 win at Olympiakos

Arsenal took a big step towards reaching the Europa League quarter-finals when Martin Odegaard scored his first goal for the club in a 3-1 win at Olympiakos in the first leg of their round of 16 tie on Thursday.

The English side dominated the game and earned their victory in the closing stages as Brazilian defender Gabriel and Mohamed Elneny struck after Youssef El Arabi had cancelled out Odegaard's opener. Norwegian Odegaard was delighted after a fine individual performance.

"I have felt at home since the first day, I am happy to be here and feel great," the 22-year old midfielder, who joined Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid in January, told BT Sport. "It is a big win for us, a great result with three goals away from home and a win in this competition is always good. The mentality in this team is great, if one player makes a mistake we react. That is what it's about, being a team."

Arsenal missed several chances before Odegaard fired them ahead out of the blue with a 34th-minute strike from 25 metres through the hands of home goalkeeper Jose Sa. Arsenal survived when Giorgos Masouras robbed David Luiz of the ball in the penalty area and fired wide when he should have squared to El Arabi in front of a gaping goal.

Olympiakos took advantage of another mistake in the 58th minute as Hector Bellerin gave the ball away and with goalkeeper Bernd Leno stranded, El Arabi scored with a clinical finish. Bellerin made amends with a last-gasp intervention which denied El Arabi a second goal and it turned out to be a pivotal moment as Arsenal finished strongly.

Gabriel put the visitors back in front with a looping header when he rose superbly to meet Willian's cross from the right in the 79th minute before substitute Elneny scored with a swerving drive five minutes from time. "We were really solid, really dominant," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. "We showed a lot of personality to come here and dominate like we did. The next thing is to do that for 90 minutes and give nothing to the opponent."

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Shell fuel sales fall drives 16% drop in its 2020 carbon emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Novavax vaccine 96% effective against original coronavirus, 86% vs British variant in UK trial

Novavax Incs COVID-19 vaccine was 96 effective in preventing cases caused by the original version of the coronavirus in a late-stage trial conducted in the United Kingdom, the company said on Thursday, moving it a step closer to regulatory ...

Biden recognized incredible contribution of Indian American community: Spokesperson

US President Joe Biden recognised the incredible contribution of the Indian American community when last week during an interaction with NASA scientists involved in the Mars mission he said that people of Indian descent were taking over the...

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Milan grab draw at Man United, wins for Arsenal and Tottenham

A stoppage-time header from defender Simon Kjaer earned AC Milan a 1-1 draw at Manchester United in the blockbuster Europa League last-16 first-leg at Old Trafford on Thursday.Kjaers goal after teenager Amad Diallo had given United the lead...

U.S. vice president, WTO chief agree on need to reform global trade body

Vice President Kamala Harris and the head of the World Trade Organization agreed on Thursday about the need to reform the global trade body and pledged to work together to boost momentum for the global economy, the White House said. Harris,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021