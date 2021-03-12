Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Garcia to sit out week before Masters to minimize COVID-19 risk

Sergio Garcia will not compete in the final Masters tune-up event in a bid to avoid potential COVID-19 exposure with fans ahead of the year's first major, the former champion said on Thursday. Garcia, who withdrew from last November's Masters after testing positive for the virus days before the tournament began, said it is great to see fans returning to PGA Tour events but to avoid risk he felt it was best to sit out the April 1-4 Texas Open. Basilashvili ends Federer's comeback in Qatar Open quarter-finals

Roger Federer's comeback to the tour after nearly 14 months out ended with a 3-6 6-1 7-5 loss to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the Qatar Open quarter-finals on Thursday. Georgian Basilashvili saved a match point in the final set and took advantage of a tiring Federer to reach the semi-finals. Justin Rose withdraws from The Players Championship

Justin Rose of England withdrew from The Players Championship mere hours before his scheduled tee time on Thursday. Rose had been slated to begin play at 1:11 p.m. ET alongside Robert Streb and Australia's Marc Leishman at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. China Olympic Committee offers vaccines for Tokyo Games: IOC

The Chinese Olympic Committee has offered vaccine doses to be used for participants at this summer's Tokyo Olympic Games and next year's Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the International Olympic Committee said on Thursday. The Tokyo Olympics, postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, were the first Games outside wartime to be cancelled, are now scheduled for July 23 to Aug. 8. Qatar was a 'stepping stone' says Federer with eye on grass court swing

Roger Federer's hopes of winning a fourth title in Qatar were dashed after Wednesday's quarter-final exit but the Swiss said his first event after two knee surgeries was just a "stepping stone" as he targeted full fitness for the grasscourt season. Federer took the opening set against Nikoloz Basilashvili before the Georgian fought back to win 3-6 6-1 7-5, ending the 39-year-old Swiss' challenge at the tournament -- his first event in 14 months. Mississippi governor signs law banning transgender athletes from women's sports

Mississippi's Republican governor on Thursday signed legislation banning transgender athletes from competing in women and girls' sports, becoming the first U.S. state to do so this year. Governor Tate Reeves said a January executive order issued by President Joe Biden that protects transgender women and girls' ability to compete on sports teams that conform with their gender identity left the state "no choice" but to enact the Mississippi Fairness Act. One year on, U.S. sports eye post-pandemic rebound

The night the life-altering impact of the novel coronavirus dawned on many U.S. sports fans came moments before the tip-off of an anticipated Jazz-Thunder game on March 11, 2020. In footage that is unnerving to watch now, the rocking, sold-out Oklahoma City crowd is told to disperse for reasons that are not made clear as a growing look of concern slowly spreads across their faces. Report: NFL revenue dropped by $4 billion in 2020

The NFL lost $4 billion in revenues in 2020 compared to the prior year, the Sports Business Journal reported Thursday. Citing a source, the publication said revenues in 2020 totaled $12 billion, down from $16 billion in 2019 -- a drop of 25 percent. Revenues had been projected to reach $16.5 billion. A year of empty stadiums lays bare what soccer has missed

A year ago at The Shay, home to fifth-tier English soccer club Halifax FC, fans followed time-honoured traditions - they walked to the match from local pubs and queued for pie at half time. But the 2,000 or so supporters also sensed things were about to change. While they could watch their team play that day, games in leagues above them had been cancelled across England as the coronavirus pandemic spread. Heat's Leonard fined, suspended for anti-Semitic slur

Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard has been fined $50,000 and suspended for a week from team facilities and activities after he made an anti-Semitic comment while playing a video game on a live stream, the NBA said on Thursday. "Meyers Leonard's comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

