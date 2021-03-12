Left Menu

Soccer-Mourinho hopeful Kane's injury is not too serious

Hopefully, he'll be fine." Kane scored in each half to give Tottenham a comfortable cushion ahead of the second leg of their last 16 tie in Croatia next week, although Mourinho warned the job was not done. "They defended well.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 05:24 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 05:24 IST
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said he was confident striker Harry Kane would be available to face Arsenal on Sunday after suffering an injury in his side's Europa League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.

England skipper Kane struck both goals in a 2-0 win for his side to take his tally for the season to 26, but needed an ice pack on his knee after being substituted late on. "I hope so and I believe so," Mourinho said when asked whether Kane would be okay for the north London derby which is vital to Tottenham's hopes of challenging for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

"It's a big match. I think only a big problem would stop him from being there, which I don't think it is. But let's see the reaction tomorrow. Hopefully, he'll be fine." Kane scored in each half to give Tottenham a comfortable cushion ahead of the second leg of their last 16 tie in Croatia next week, although Mourinho warned the job was not done.

"They defended well. When the result was 1-0 in the second half they tried to keep that result so they still stayed in a low block and defended well," Mourinho said. "So it's not easy. The result could be a little bit bigger. A third goal would have come and fit very well in the reality of the game, but it is what it is.

"2-0 at home is a very positive result but we did not kill the tie so it's still open."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

