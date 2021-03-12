Soccer-Man Utd's Martial set for hip scan
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will undergo a scan after sustaining a hip injury during Thursday's 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie at Old Trafford, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 08:01 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 08:01 IST
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will undergo a scan after sustaining a hip injury during Thursday's 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie at Old Trafford, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. The 25-year-old France international was replaced at halftime by Amad Diallo, who put United in the lead five minutes later with his first goal for the club.
"Unfortunately, he got a whack on his hip, quite early in the first half so Anthony couldn't go on," Solskjaer said. "There's another forward we need to scan and look at."
Solskjaer will hope Martial's injury is not serious as he is already missing forwards Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani, as well as midfielders Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Juan Mata. Solskjaer said Rashford was unlikely to be fit for Sunday's Premier League game against West Ham United but could return for the second leg against Milan next Thursday.
"I definitely hope Marcus is back for next Thursday in Milan. I'm not sure he'll make Sunday but, fingers crossed, as we'll need him," Solskjaer said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PSL 6: Alex Hales fires Islamabad United to sensational win over Karachi Kings
PREVIEW-Soccer-Chelsea win over United would complete landmark week for Tuchel
Soccer-Man United stroll into Europa League last 16
Europa League: Manchester United to clash against AC Mila in round-of-16
G20 to show united front on support for global economic recovery, cash for IMF