Left Menu

Soccer-Man Utd's Martial set for hip scan

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will undergo a scan after sustaining a hip injury during Thursday's 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie at Old Trafford, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 08:01 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 08:01 IST
Soccer-Man Utd's Martial set for hip scan

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will undergo a scan after sustaining a hip injury during Thursday's 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie at Old Trafford, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. The 25-year-old France international was replaced at halftime by Amad Diallo, who put United in the lead five minutes later with his first goal for the club.

"Unfortunately, he got a whack on his hip, quite early in the first half so Anthony couldn't go on," Solskjaer said. "There's another forward we need to scan and look at."

Solskjaer will hope Martial's injury is not serious as he is already missing forwards Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani, as well as midfielders Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Juan Mata. Solskjaer said Rashford was unlikely to be fit for Sunday's Premier League game against West Ham United but could return for the second leg against Milan next Thursday.

"I definitely hope Marcus is back for next Thursday in Milan. I'm not sure he'll make Sunday but, fingers crossed, as we'll need him," Solskjaer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sao Paulo state stops professional sports as COVID-19 rages

Professional sports in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo will stop from Monday until March 30 because of a rise in coronavirus cases, Gov. Joo Doria said.The decision includes the local soccer championship, which started less than two weeks ...

Tokyo area COVID-19 numbers showing signs of rising, health min says

Coronavirus cases in the Greater Tokyo area are showing signs of creeping up, Japanese Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said on Friday, raising questions about whether a state of emergency can be lifted on schedule on March 21.The Japanese g...

Marcus Harris signs for Leicestershire

Leicestershire County Cricket Club on Thursday announced that Australia batsman Marcus Harris has signed for the County Championship and Royal London Cup campaigns with the side. The 28-year-old left-hander will link up with the Running Fox...

Kriti Sanon joins star-studded cast of 'Adipurush'

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has joined the star-studded cast of the upcoming mythological movie Adipurush, which also features Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Sunny Singh. The Dilwale actor took to her Instagram handle on Friday and shared the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021