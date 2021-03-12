Left Menu

South Africa win toss, elect to field against India in 3rd women's ODI

While South Africa won the first ODI by eight wickets, India bounced back to level the series with an emphatic nine-wicket win in the second game.Teams India Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj capt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma wk, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi.South Africa Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt capt, Anne Bosch, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta wk, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-03-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 09:09 IST
South Africa win toss, elect to field against India in 3rd women's ODI

South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the third women's ODI here on Friday.

South Africa skipper Sune Luus fell ill just before the toss and is not playing Friday's match. In her place Laura Wolvaardt will lead the visitors.

In total, South Africa has four changes. Tumi Sekhukhune, Anbne Bosch, Nondumiso Shangase and Sinalo Jafta have replaced Luus, injured Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk and Nonkululeko Mlaba. India, meanwhile, fielded an unchanged side.

The five-match series is currently poised at 1-1. While South Africa won the first ODI by eight wickets, India bounced back to level the series with an emphatic nine-wicket win in the second game.

Teams: India: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi.

South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Anne Bosch, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sao Paulo state stops professional sports as COVID-19 rages

Professional sports in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo will stop from Monday until March 30 because of a rise in coronavirus cases, Gov. Joo Doria said.The decision includes the local soccer championship, which started less than two weeks ...

Tokyo area COVID-19 numbers showing signs of rising, health min says

Coronavirus cases in the Greater Tokyo area are showing signs of creeping up, Japanese Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said on Friday, raising questions about whether a state of emergency can be lifted on schedule on March 21.The Japanese g...

Marcus Harris signs for Leicestershire

Leicestershire County Cricket Club on Thursday announced that Australia batsman Marcus Harris has signed for the County Championship and Royal London Cup campaigns with the side. The 28-year-old left-hander will link up with the Running Fox...

Kriti Sanon joins star-studded cast of 'Adipurush'

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has joined the star-studded cast of the upcoming mythological movie Adipurush, which also features Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Sunny Singh. The Dilwale actor took to her Instagram handle on Friday and shared the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021