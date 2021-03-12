South Africa win toss, elect to field against India in 3rd women's ODI

South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the third women's ODI here on Friday.

South Africa skipper Sune Luus fell ill just before the toss and is not playing Friday's match. In her place Laura Wolvaardt will lead the visitors.

In total, South Africa has four changes. Tumi Sekhukhune, Anbne Bosch, Nondumiso Shangase and Sinalo Jafta have replaced Luus, injured Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk and Nonkululeko Mlaba. India, meanwhile, fielded an unchanged side.

The five-match series is currently poised at 1-1. While South Africa won the first ODI by eight wickets, India bounced back to level the series with an emphatic nine-wicket win in the second game.

Teams: India: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi.

South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Anne Bosch, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

