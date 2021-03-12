Left Menu

Sailing-Luna Rossi take 2-1 lead over Team New Zealand in America's Cup

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 09:23 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 09:23 IST
Sailing-Luna Rossi take 2-1 lead over Team New Zealand in America's Cup

Challenger Luna Rossa beat Team New Zealand in the third race of the 36th America's Cup off the coast of Auckland on Friday, crossing the line 37 seconds ahead of the defender to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-13 match.

The contest for the oldest trophy in international sport, which was delayed for four days by a coronavirus lockdown in Auckland, continues later on Friday with race four.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sao Paulo state stops professional sports as COVID-19 rages

Professional sports in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo will stop from Monday until March 30 because of a rise in coronavirus cases, Gov. Joo Doria said.The decision includes the local soccer championship, which started less than two weeks ...

Tokyo area COVID-19 numbers showing signs of rising, health min says

Coronavirus cases in the Greater Tokyo area are showing signs of creeping up, Japanese Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said on Friday, raising questions about whether a state of emergency can be lifted on schedule on March 21.The Japanese g...

Marcus Harris signs for Leicestershire

Leicestershire County Cricket Club on Thursday announced that Australia batsman Marcus Harris has signed for the County Championship and Royal London Cup campaigns with the side. The 28-year-old left-hander will link up with the Running Fox...

Kriti Sanon joins star-studded cast of 'Adipurush'

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has joined the star-studded cast of the upcoming mythological movie Adipurush, which also features Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Sunny Singh. The Dilwale actor took to her Instagram handle on Friday and shared the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021