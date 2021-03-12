Left Menu

Federer took the opening set against Nikoloz Basilashvili before the Georgian fought back to win 3-6 6-1 7-5, ending the 39-year-old Swiss' challenge at the tournament -- his first event in 14 months.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 10:30 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. WTA roundup: Garbine Muguruza advances to Dubai semis

Ninth-seeded Garbine Muguruza of Spain outlasted third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday to earn her third appearance in the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Muguruza has yet to appear in the final of the United Arab Emirates event. Her semifinal opponent will be 10th-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium, who rallied past American Jessica Pegula 5-7, 7-5, 6-0. Basilashvili ends Federer's comeback in Qatar Open quarter-finals

Roger Federer's comeback to the tour after nearly 14 months out ended with a 3-6 6-1 7-5 loss to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the Qatar Open quarter-finals on Thursday. Georgian Basilashvili saved a match point in the final set and took advantage of a tiring Federer to reach the semi-finals. Sailing: Luna Rossa take 2-1 lead over Team New Zealand in America's Cup

Challenger Luna Rossa beat Team New Zealand in the third race of the 36th America's Cup off the coast of Auckland on Friday, crossing the line 37 seconds ahead of the defender to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-13 match. The contest for the oldest trophy in international sport, which was delayed for four days by a coronavirus lockdown in Auckland, continues later on Friday with race four. Qatar was a 'stepping stone' says Federer with eye on grass court swing

Roger Federer's hopes of winning a fourth title in Qatar were dashed after Wednesday's quarter-final exit but the Swiss said his first event after two knee surgeries was just a "stepping stone" as he targeted full fitness for the grasscourt season.

Joc Pederson hit two home runs to give him five on the spring as the Chicago Cubs earned an 8-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Scottsdale, Ariz. A free-agent addition in the offseason, Pederson is now batting .529 this spring with a whopping 2.071 OPS. Javier Baez also hit a home run for the Cubs. Mississippi governor signs law banning transgender athletes from women's sports

Mississippi's Republican governor on Thursday signed legislation banning transgender athletes from competing in women and girls' sports, becoming the first U.S. state to do so this year. Governor Tate Reeves said a January executive order issued by President Joe Biden that protects transgender women and girls' ability to compete on sports teams that conform with their gender identity left the state "no choice" but to enact the Mississippi Fairness Act. One year on, U.S. sports eye post-pandemic rebound

The night the life-altering impact of the novel coronavirus dawned on many U.S. sports fans came moments before the tip-off of an anticipated Jazz-Thunder game on March 11, 2020. In footage that is unnerving to watch now, the rocking, sold-out Oklahoma City crowd is told to disperse for reasons that are not made clear as a growing look of concern slowly spreads across their faces. Report: NFL revenue dropped by $4 billion in 2020

The NFL lost $4 billion in revenues in 2020 compared to the prior year, the Sports Business Journal reported Thursday. Citing a source, the publication said revenues in 2020 totaled $12 billion, down from $16 billion in 2019 -- a drop of 25 percent. Revenues had been projected to reach $16.5 billion. Federer pulls out of Dubai event to focus on training

Roger Federer has pulled out of the upcoming ATP 500 event in Dubai after the former world number one lost in the Qatar Open quarter-finals on Thursday, his first tournament in more than a year. The 39-year-old Swiss, who returned to action after two knee operations last year, beat Briton Dan Evans in three sets in his comeback match in Doha but lost 3-6 6-1 7-5 to Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in the next round. Spring training roundup: Joc Pederson hits two more HRs as Cubs top Rockies

Joc Pederson hit two home runs to give him five on the spring as the Chicago Cubs earned an 8-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Scottsdale, Ariz. A free-agent addition in the offseason, Pederson is now batting .529 this spring with a whopping 2.071 OPS. Javier Baez also hit a home run for the Cubs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

