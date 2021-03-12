Left Menu

Sailing-Team New Zealand storm back to level America's Cup at 2-2

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 10:34 IST
Team New Zealand rallied superbly to level the America's Cup match at 2-2 on Friday after challenger Luna Rossa took the honours in the early race in light winds off the coast of Auckland.

Luna Rossa won the opener by 37 seconds but defender TNZ hit back with a 63-second victory, the most dominant of the best-of-13 series so far, to buoy home fans crowded on the foreshore. Getting a jump at the start proved important in Wednesday's opening day and was again a factor on Friday when TNZ sneaked an early lead in the second race and won with a time of 29 minutes and 53 seconds.

It was a sparkling comeback after challengers Luna Rossa dominated the earlier race with a time of 27 minutes and 18 seconds.

