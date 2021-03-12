Left Menu

Mithali Raj becomes first Indian woman to score 10,000 international runs

India ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Friday added another feather to her cap as she became the first Indian woman to complete 10,000 runs across formats.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-03-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 11:56 IST
Mithali Raj becomes first Indian woman to score 10,000 international runs
India women ODI skipper Mithali Raj (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Friday added another feather to her cap as she became the first Indian woman to complete 10,000 runs across formats. Mithali achieved the milestone figure in the third ODI against South Africa at the Ekana Cricket Stadium here. Playing in her 212th ODI for India, Mithali played a knock of 36 runs and completed 10,000 runs in international cricket.

She became the second woman to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket. Former England skipper Charlotte Edwards was the first woman to do so. She is the leading run-getter across format with 10,273 runs. Before the game, Mithali was 35 short of reaching the five-digit figure. In 10 Tests, she scored 663 runs while in 89 T20Is she amassed 2,364 runs at an average of 37.52.

The 38-year-old's majority of runs came in the 50-over cricket which she plays the most. She has 6,974 runs in the ODIs including Friday's knock of 36 runs. Prior to the third ODI, Smriti Mandhana had said: "Getting to 10,000 runs first or second is a huge thing. She is the first Indian to do that so I think it is something that shows how consistent she has been throughout her career. We have looked up to her, definitely a very proud feeling for all of us in the team."

With the win in the second ODI, the hosts had levelled the five-match series 1-1. Earlier in the day, visitors won the toss and elected to field first against India. Mithali came to the hosts' rescue hosts as she was involved in a 77-run stand with Punam Raut for the third wicket after India was in trouble at one point when the team was were reduced to 64/2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-ATP chief optimistic about life after 'Big Three'

Losing the best three players of all time would be a massive blow to any sport but ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi says tennis is strong enough to thrive after Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic hang up their rackets.Federer returned to...

Downgrade to banks limited by public authorities support through pandemic: S&P

The credit profiles of banks globally will stay largely resilient to repercussions of Covid-19 pandemic because of substantial support and flexibility their systems are receiving from public authorities, SP Global Ratings said on Friday. Ju...

Punam Raut hits successive fifty as India post 248/5 in 3rd women's ODI against SA

Punam Raut hit a second consecutive half-century as India produced a solid batting effort to post a challenging 248 for five against South Africa in the third womens ODI here on Friday.Raut, who made 62 in a winning cause in the last match,...

India child rights body asks Netflix to stop streaming 'Bombay Begums'

An Indian government agency for protecting child rights has asked Netflix Inc to immediately stop streaming its new drama series Bombay Begums after it reviewed complaints around scenes showing children consuming drugs. In a letter to Netfl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021