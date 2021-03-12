Left Menu

Punam Raut hits half century as India post 248/5

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-03-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 12:38 IST
Put in to bat, the Indian women's cricket team posted a competitive 248 for five against South Africa in the third ODI here on Friday.

Punam Raut starred for the home team with a 108-ball 77 that was studded with 11 boundaries.

Skipper Mithali Raj and her deputy Harmanpreet Kaur scored 36 each.

For South Africa, Shabnim Ismail (2/46) was the pick of the bowlers while Anne Bosch, Tumi Sekhukhune and Marizanne Kapp claimed a wicket each.

The five-match series is poised at 1-1.

Brief Scores: India women: 248 for 5 in 50 overs (Punam Raut 77, Mithali Raj 36, Harmanpreet Kaur 36; Shabnim Ismail 2/46) PTI APA PM PM

