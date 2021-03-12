Soccer-More diversity needed in 'very white' WSL: Man Utd's Stoney
Manchester United women's team manager Casey Stoney said the Women's Super League (WSL) is "very white" and needs more Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) role models for young players. Only 10-15% of players in the WSL are from BAME communities, a Telegraph report said last month.
"Our game is very white, and that has to change. We have to look at what the barriers and challenges are," former England defender Stoney told Sky Sports. "We have to make sure everybody feels this is a game for them. "We need visibility, so people can see role models within the game. If you can't see it, you can't be it. Equality and diversity is something we have to improve drastically.
"You look across the top WSL clubs, you can count on one hand the amount of Black and minority ethnic players there are in the game. That's got to change."
