Sports News Roundup: Garbine Muguruza advances to Dubai; No Chinese vaccines to be taken by Team Japan and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

WTA roundup: Garbine Muguruza advances to Dubai semis

Advertisement

Ninth-seeded Garbine Muguruza of Spain outlasted third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday to earn her third appearance in the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Muguruza has yet to appear in the final of the United Arab Emirates event. Her semifinal opponent will be 10th-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium, who rallied past American Jessica Pegula 5-7, 7-5, 6-0.

Olympics: No Chinese vaccines to be taken by Team Japan, minister says

Japanese athletes at the Summer Olympics will not be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations offered by China since Japan has not approved the vaccines, Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said on Friday. The Chinese Olympic Committee offered vaccine doses for participants of this year's Tokyo Olympics and the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday.

Sailing: Luna Rossa take 2-1 lead over Team New Zealand in America's Cup

Challenger Luna Rossa beat Team New Zealand in the third race of the 36th America's Cup off the coast of Auckland on Friday, crossing the line 37 seconds ahead of the defender to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-13 match. The contest for the oldest trophy in international sport, which was delayed for four days by a coronavirus lockdown in Auckland, continues later on Friday with race four.

Qatar was a 'stepping stone' says Federer with eye on grass court swing

Roger Federer's hopes of winning a fourth title in Qatar were dashed after Wednesday's quarter-final exit but the Swiss said his first event after two knee surgeries was just a "stepping stone" as he targeted full fitness for the grasscourt season. Federer took the opening set against Nikoloz Basilashvili before the Georgian fought back to win 3-6 6-1 7-5, ending the 39-year-old Swiss' challenge at the tournament -- his first event in 14 months.

Spring training roundup: Joc Pederson hits two more home runs as Cubs top Rockies

Joc Pederson hit two home runs to give him five on the spring as the Chicago Cubs earned an 8-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Scottsdale, Ariz. A free-agent addition in the offseason, Pederson is now batting .529 this spring with a whopping 2.071 OPS. Javier Baez also hit a home run for the Cubs.

ATP chief optimistic about life after 'Big Three'

Losing the best three players of all time would be a massive blow to any sport but ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi says tennis is strong enough to thrive after Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic hang up their rackets. Federer returned to the court this week after 14 months on the sidelines, and Nadal and Djokovic are going nowhere soon, but they are all well past the age of 30 and the ATP will eventually have to put on tournaments without them.

One year on, U.S. sports eye post-pandemic rebound

The night the life-altering impact of the novel coronavirus dawned on many U.S. sports fans came moments before the tip-off of an anticipated Jazz-Thunder game on March 11, 2020. In footage that is unnerving to watch now, the rocking, sold-out Oklahoma City crowd is told to disperse for reasons that are not made clear as a growing look of concern slowly spreads across their faces.

NBA roundup: Devin Booker-led Suns win fifth straight

Devin Booker had 35 points and Chris Paul added 19 as the Phoenix Suns rallied for a 127-121 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers, opening the season's second half by extending their winning streak to five games. Mikal Bridges had 18 points while Jae Crowder and Cameron Payne added 13 points each as the Suns first erased a 13-point deficit in the second quarter, then overcame multiple 11-point deficits in the third.

Federer pulls out of Dubai event to focus on training

Roger Federer has pulled out of the upcoming ATP 500 event in Dubai after the former world number one lost in the Qatar Open quarter-finals on Thursday, his first tournament in more than a year. The 39-year-old Swiss, who returned to action after two knee operations last year, beat Briton Dan Evans in three sets in his comeback match in Doha but lost 3-6 6-1 7-5 to Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in the next round.

Spring training roundup: Joc Pederson hits two more HRs as Cubs top Rockies

Joc Pederson hit two home runs to give him five on the spring as the Chicago Cubs earned an 8-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Scottsdale, Ariz. A free-agent addition in the offseason, Pederson is now batting .529 this spring with a whopping 2.071 OPS. Javier Baez also hit a home run for the Cubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)