Left Menu

Soccer-China's 2022 hopes boosted after being named group hub

China's hopes of advancing past the second round of 2022 World Cup qualifying were boosted on Friday when the Asian Football Confederation said the country would host all the remaining matches in Group A. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused havoc for the entire qualifying tournament, with the majority of matches originally rescheduled for March pushed back to June.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 13:40 IST
Soccer-China's 2022 hopes boosted after being named group hub

China's hopes of advancing past the second round of 2022 World Cup qualifying were boosted on Friday when the Asian Football Confederation said the country would host all the remaining matches in Group A.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused havoc for the entire qualifying tournament, with the majority of matches originally rescheduled for March pushed back to June. Kuwait will host the remaining games to be played in Group B, which also features runaway leaders Australia, Jordan, Chinese Taipei and Nepal.

Iran travel to Bahrain in Group C, where the hosts will be joined by Iraq, Hong Kong and Cambodia, while Saudi Arabia hosts Uzbekistan, Singapore, Yemen and Palestine in Group D. Oman, Afghanistan, India and Bangladesh will play their Group E matches alongside Qatar in Doha and Group F leaders Japan will host Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Myanmar and Mongolia.

The United Arab Emirates will welcome Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand for Group G and South Korea will host Group H rivals Turkmenistan, Lebanon, North Korea and Sri Lanka. Games will be played from May 31 until June 15.

China are second in Group A and trail Syria by eight points having played one game fewer after struggling in their opening four games under former coach Marcello Lippi. Only the winners of the eight groups are certain to advance to the third phase of qualifying, from where the continent's four guaranteed places at the finals in Qatar in 2022 will be determined.

Lippi's China beat the Maldives and Guam but drew with the Philippines and lost to Syria in their four Group A matches so far, prompting the Italian to stand down in November 2019. The Chinese, now coached by former Everton midfielder Li Tie, have not played a competitive game since the defeat against Syria due to the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Events leading up to attempt on Mamata Banerjee's life leave no doubt that attack was part of deep-rooted conspiracy: TMC to EC.

Events leading up to attempt on Mamata Banerjees life leave no doubt that attack was part of deep-rooted conspiracy TMC to EC....

Climbing without a map: Japan's nuclear clean-up has no end in sight

For one minute this week, workers at the Fukushima nuclear station fell silent to mark the 10-year anniversary of a natural disaster that triggered the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl.Then they went back to work tearing down the reac...

Tamil Nadu CM kicks off 800 MW NCTPS project

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd BHEL on Friday conducted the boiler light-up of 800 megawatt North Chennai Thermal Power Station NCTPS in presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. The event was held through video conferenci...

Gunmen in Nigeria's northwestern Kaduna state kidnap students -police

Gunmen in Nigerias northwestern Kaduna state kidnapped a number of students from a college late on Thursday, a police spokesman and a state government official said on Friday. Kaduna police spokesman Mohammed Jalige said the attack took pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021