Left Menu

Tennis-Medvedev ready to begin new streak after Rotterdam blip

You always have to remember good moments." Medvedev faces 2019 Next Gen ATP Finals champion Jannik Sinner in the Marseille quarter-finals. "That's a tough draw. I could definitely have an easier draw with playing Egor straightaway and Jannik in the quarters," he added.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 13:59 IST
Tennis-Medvedev ready to begin new streak after Rotterdam blip

Russia's Daniil Medvedev said he hopes his 6-2 6-4 win over Egor Gerasimov in Marseille can be the start of another long winning run following a blip in Rotterdam. The Australian Open finalist's shock defeat by Serbian Dusan Lajovic at Rotterdam last week was only his second loss in 22 matches.

"It's time to build a new streak, a new dynamic," said the Russian, who will move up one place to No. 2 in the world rankings on Monday. "That's why tennis is sometimes good and sometimes bad. When you lose first round, you have next week to try to win the tournament.

"But when you win a lot of matches in a row, you can lose a few first rounds and then you are feeling like you're playing very bad. You always have to remember good moments." Medvedev faces 2019 Next Gen ATP Finals champion Jannik Sinner in the Marseille quarter-finals.

"That's a tough draw. I could definitely have an easier draw with playing Egor straightaway and Jannik in the quarters," he added. Regardless of the result, he will be the first player outside Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray to be ranked in the top two since Nadal overtook Lleyton Hewitt to become number two in 2005.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Events leading up to attempt on Mamata Banerjee's life leave no doubt that attack was part of deep-rooted conspiracy: TMC to EC.

Events leading up to attempt on Mamata Banerjees life leave no doubt that attack was part of deep-rooted conspiracy TMC to EC....

Climbing without a map: Japan's nuclear clean-up has no end in sight

For one minute this week, workers at the Fukushima nuclear station fell silent to mark the 10-year anniversary of a natural disaster that triggered the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl.Then they went back to work tearing down the reac...

Tamil Nadu CM kicks off 800 MW NCTPS project

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd BHEL on Friday conducted the boiler light-up of 800 megawatt North Chennai Thermal Power Station NCTPS in presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. The event was held through video conferenci...

Gunmen in Nigeria's northwestern Kaduna state kidnap students -police

Gunmen in Nigerias northwestern Kaduna state kidnapped a number of students from a college late on Thursday, a police spokesman and a state government official said on Friday. Kaduna police spokesman Mohammed Jalige said the attack took pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021