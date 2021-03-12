Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: 50 per cent seating capacity to be used for T20Is at Narendra Modi Stadium

Ahead of the start of the T20I series, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has decided to use only 50 per cent capacity of the Narendra Modi Stadium for the five T20Is to be played between India and England from Friday to March 20.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 12-03-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 14:51 IST
Ind vs Eng: 50 per cent seating capacity to be used for T20Is at Narendra Modi Stadium
Narendra Modi Stadium (Photo/ Rishabh Pant Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the start of the T20I series, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has decided to use only 50 per cent capacity of the Narendra Modi Stadium for the five T20Is to be played between India and England from Friday to March 20. All the COVID-19 related precautions have been taken and all standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being followed. "We are going to use only 50% seating capacity at the Narendra Modi Stadium for all the T20 International matches to be played here due to COVID-19 pandemic. Up to 50 per cent tickets will be issued on the online and offline ticketing platforms for these matches," said Dhanraj Nathwani, Vice President, Gujarat Cricket Association.

The entire stadium has been sanitized considering safety of the spectators. All COVID-19 guidelines are being strictly adhered to and special task force committees have been set up to ensure that all required safety measures are implemented and followed. India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday confirmed that Rohit and Rahul are India's first-choice opening pair for the T20I series. Kohli highlighted how Rahul has been a consistent performer for India in the shortest format of the game. The India skipper also said that Shikhar Dhawan might open if one of the openers is rested for a game.

"It's quite simple, KL and Rohit have been performing at the top of the order for us and those two would start," Kohli said on the eve of the first T20I. "And if Rohit takes rest or Kl has a niggle or something Shikki (Shikhar Dhawan) obviously comes back as a third opener. The starting composition, Rohit and Rahul will start," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Former British Cycling doctor found guilty of ordering banned testosterone

Former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman was found guilty of ordering testosterone knowing or believing it was to be administered to an athlete to improve their athletic performance, a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Servic...

Study finds 3D structure responsible for gene expression

Researchers from Northwestern University during a recent study, for the first time peered inside a human cell in order to have a look at a multi-subunit machine that is responsible for regulating gene expression. The study was published in ...

Two dead, 8 injured in UP road crash

Two people were killed and eight others seriously injured on Friday when the tempo in which they were travelling overturned after being hit by a truck in Uttar Pradeshs Chitrakoot district on Friday, police said.The three-wheeler overturned...

President Ramaphosacommends National Khoi-San Council

President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended the National Khoi-San Council NKC for its efforts over many years to ensure recognition of the status of Khoi-San communities.The President met with the delegation of the NKC led by its chairperson, C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021