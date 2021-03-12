Left Menu

India's remaining FIFA World Cup qualifiers to be held in Qatar

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:05 IST
AFC logo. Image Credit: ANI

Following a process of close consultation with Asia's Member Associations, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Friday confirmed the centralised venues for the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 matches scheduled to take place from May 31 to June 15. China PR will host Group A which comprises leaders Syria, Philippines, Maldives and Guam with Kuwait confirmed as the host for Group B which includes Australia, Jordan, Nepal and Chinese Taipei.

Bahrain will stage the matches in Group C which features table-toppers Iraq, Islamic Republic of Iran, Hong Kong and Cambodia, while Saudi Arabia has been selected to hold the matches in Group D, which include the likes of Uzbekistan, Singapore, Yemen and Palestine. Meanwhile, FIFA World Cup 2022 host Qatar, will welcome Group E opponents Oman, Afghanistan, India and Bangladesh with Japan set to provide the stage for the matches in Group F comprising Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Myanmar and Mongolia.

The United Arab Emirates has been selected as the host for Group G, which consists of ASEAN challengers Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia while Korea Republic will stage the matches for Group H, which include leaders Turkmenistan, Lebanon, DPR Korea and Sri Lanka. (ANI)

