FIFA approves Bayern teen Jamal Musiala's switch to Germany
FIFA said it gave formal approval Friday for Bayern Munich teenager Jamal Musiala to switch his national eligibility to Germany from England. He played for both Germany and England at under-16 level and most recently played two under-21 games for England in November.Musiala signed his first professional contract with Bayern this month on a five-year deal through 2026.PTI | Zurich | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:48 IST
FIFA said it gave formal approval Friday for Bayern Munich teenager Jamal Musiala to switch his national eligibility to Germany from England. The 18-year-old midfielder can now be called up to the German national team, which begins 2022 World Cup qualifying games this month.
Musiala declared his wish last month to represent Germany, where he was born. He moved to England at age seven and played in Chelsea's youth academy. He played for both Germany and England at under-16 level and most recently played two under-21 games for England in November.
Musiala signed his first professional contract with Bayern this month on a five-year deal through 2026.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Germany bans Salafist Muslim group
BRIEF-Head Of EY Germany Hubert Barth Set To Step Down Amid Wirecard Scandal - FT
France, Germany to beef up COVID-19 controls at common border
SPECIAL REPORT-In Germany's Black Forest, Putin critic Navalny gathered strength and resolve
Salafist group that called for sharia law, death of Jews banned in Germany -authorities