Cycling-Former British Cycling doctor found guilty of ordering banned testosterone

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:53 IST
Former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman was found guilty of ordering testosterone "knowing or believing it was to be administered to an athlete to improve their athletic performance", a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service ruled on Friday.

Freeman was charged with ordering 30 sachets of banned substance Testogel for an athlete in 2011 and admitted to destroying a laptop with "a screwdriver or blunt instrument" before giving it to forensic experts conducting a doping investigation.

Freeman previously admitted to 18 of the 22 charges against him but said he was pressured into ordering the banned substance by former head coach Shane Sutton. Sutton had denied the allegations.

