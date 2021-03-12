Lobera seeks first crown, Habas looks to keep knockout run going

Powerhouses Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be locked in a heavyweight battle for the top prize when they face off in the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Saturday.

Both sides have won 12 games having recorded just four defeats in the league stages respectively.

Mumbai City FC prevailed on both occasions against the Kolkata side in the league stages including the final league match which handed them the top finish and the Asian Champions League (ACL) berth.

For Mumbai, this will be their first-ever final, but this year the team looks more confident under coach Sergio Lobera, who had formed the side by roping in players suiting his style of play. Many of the Mumbai players have played a final before but ended on the losing side along with Lobera.

While Mumbai has shown its dominance over ATK Mohun Bagan, coach Antonio Habas has been the most successful coach in the finals. He has already tasted success twice and is on verge of creating history by winning the second consecutive crown and their third title in seven years.

The match will also decide the fate of the golden boot and golden glove winners. While Roy Krishna and Igor Angulo are tied on 14 goals for the golden boot, the Fijian has played more minutes than the Spaniard.

In all, Roy Krishna has played 43 games in the ISL and scored 29 goals besides providing 13 assists.

The race for the golden glove award is between Amrinder Singh and Arindam Bhattacharya with both players having 10 clean sheets to their name.

