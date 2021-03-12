Left Menu

Soccer-Wilder leaves relegation-threatened Sheffield United - reports

The Blades have won just four games in the Premier League this season and Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Southampton left them on 14 points, 12 points adrift of the safety zone with 10 matches to play. Yorkshireman Wilder, 53, took charge of his boyhood club in 2016 after they finished 11th in League One (third tier).

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 16:33 IST
Chris Wilder has left his role as Sheffield United manager, Sky Sports reported on Friday, with the club rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and favourites to get relegated. The Blades have won just four games in the Premier League this season and Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Southampton left them on 14 points, 12 points adrift of the safety zone with 10 matches to play.

Yorkshireman Wilder, 53, took charge of his boyhood club in 2016 after they finished 11th in League One (third tier). He led them to two promotions in three years and their ninth-placed finish in the Premier League last season was their highest in the top-flight in 28 years.

