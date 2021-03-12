Left Menu

Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan face off in summit clash

For Mumbai, this will be a first-ever final, but coach Sergio Lobera, and a handful of his players have been here before when FC Goa lost to Bengaluru FC in 2018-19. While Bagan striker Roy Krishna and Goas Igor Angulo are tied on 14 goals for the golden boot, a goal on Saturday will hand the award to the Fijian, who has played more minutes than the Spaniard.

PTI | Margao | Updated: 12-03-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 16:33 IST
Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan face off in summit clash

As many as 114 games, 295 goals, 87,811 passes and 7307 tackles later, the Indian Super League 7 will culminate with a heavyweight summit showdown between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan here on Saturday.

The match that lends meaning to every single touch taken so far, in what has been an exciting Hero ISL season, will be played at the Fatorda Stadium.

When Mumbai City FC take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the summit clash, there will be no more complex equations in play. The winner takes home the trophy. It's as simple as that.

Few would argue that there is a better candidate for the final than these two -- both Bagan and Mumbai have been head and shoulders above the rest throughout the season. Both the teams come into the final with identical records, 12 wins and just 4 defeats in the league stage.

Despite a nervy penalty-shootout win over FC Goa in the semifinal, it will be Mumbai who head into the final full of confidence. They did the double over Bagan in the league stage, the latter of those victories handing them the League Winners Shield. For Mumbai, this will be a first-ever final, but coach Sergio Lobera, and a handful of his players have been here before when FC Goa lost to Bengaluru FC in 2018-19. The team though has looked confident under Lobera.

''They (ATK Mohun Bagan) are a very good team with good players and have the momentum. But the most important thing now is to put the focus on ourselves and try to do our best. ''We have no specific plan, only small details about the opponent. We need to work 100 per cent on our style of play,'' said Lobera.

There will be few selection dilemmas for Lobera, with the exception of figuring out Mandar Rao Dessai's replacement. The Goan will miss the final due to suspension.

In the other corner, there is Bagan, buoyed by Antonio Habas' almost superhuman record in knockout games. He has already tasted glory twice and has a chance to create history by winning his second straight title and third overall. On the eve of the final, the Spaniard sounded as focused as ever. ''We have to compete and our idea is to win against our opponents. My team is prepared for winning,'' he said.

Habas dismissed that previous results had no bearing on the match but that his side was braced for a tough test. ''We have to analyse the match and control (our chances of) victory than (try to) control the way they play. The opponent will play and maybe, we have will difficulties.'' The match will also decide the fate of the golden boot and golden glove winners. While Bagan striker Roy Krishna and Goa's Igor Angulo are tied on 14 goals for the golden boot, a goal on Saturday will hand the award to the Fijian, who has played more minutes than the Spaniard. The race for the golden glove award is between Mumbai custodian Amrinder Singh and ATKMB's Arindam Bhattacharja. Both the players have 10 clean sheets to their name. At the moment, Arindam is in pole position, having conceded fewer goals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal polls: Athawale's RPI to contest 15-20 seats, to support BJP

The Republican Party of India RPI will contest 15-20 seats in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, RPI chief Ramdas Athawale informed on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Athawale said, Looking at the current situation in West Bengal, I thin...

Western countries call on Russia at UN rights body to release Navalny

Dozens of countries including the United States called on Russia on Friday to release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny saying his imprisonment was unlawful and demanding an investigation into his poisoning last year. In a statement read out by...

Arijit Singh debuts as music composer for 'Pagglait', dedicates album to guide AR Rahman

Fans of Indian singer Arijit Singh have a reason to rejoice as he is all set to debut as a music composer for Netflixs comedy-drama Pagglait, starring Sanya Malhotra. The 32-year-old star who has given multiple blockbuster hits to the indus...

Ex-AINRC legislator joins Congress

Puducherry, Mar 12 PTI Former AINRC legislator M Vaithianathan joined the Congress in the presence of the PCC president A V Subramanian and former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy oN Friday.Vaithianathan was elected to the territorial Assembly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021