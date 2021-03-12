Left Menu

Soccer-Man City's Gundogan wins second straight Player of the Month award

Gundogan scored four goals and provided one assist in five appearances as Pep Guardiola's side won each of their six league games to continue their march towards the Premier League title. "I am very proud to win this award again – but I am most proud of being part of this amazing team," Gundogan, 30, said.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:06 IST
Soccer-Man City's Gundogan wins second straight Player of the Month award

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was named the Premier League's Player of the Month for February, becoming the first player from the club to receive the award in consecutive months. Gundogan scored four goals and provided one assist in five appearances as Pep Guardiola's side won each of their six league games to continue their march towards the Premier League title.

"I am very proud to win this award again – but I am most proud of being part of this amazing team," Gundogan, 30, said. "Hopefully we can continue like this because, ultimately, winning trophies is what matters. I know all the squad want that to happen and we will try our best from now until the end of the season."

Gundogan beat team mate Joao Cancelo, Fulham's Joachim Andersen, Leicester City's Harvey Barnes, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, West Ham United's Jesse Lingard, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves and Leeds United's Raphinha to the award. City are top of the league with 68 points after 29 games and visit 18th-placed Fulham on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta announced on Friday he would seek the leadership of the troubled centre-left Democratic Party PD, seven years after he was ousted from power in a party coup. The PD, one of the largest groups suppo...

West Bengal polls: Athawale's RPI to contest 15-20 seats, to support BJP

The Republican Party of India RPI will contest 15-20 seats in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, RPI chief Ramdas Athawale informed on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Athawale said, Looking at the current situation in West Bengal, I thin...

Western countries call on Russia at UN rights body to release Navalny

Dozens of countries including the United States called on Russia on Friday to release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny saying his imprisonment was unlawful and demanding an investigation into his poisoning last year. In a statement read out by...

Arijit Singh debuts as music composer for 'Pagglait', dedicates album to guide AR Rahman

Fans of Indian singer Arijit Singh have a reason to rejoice as he is all set to debut as a music composer for Netflixs comedy-drama Pagglait, starring Sanya Malhotra. The 32-year-old star who has given multiple blockbuster hits to the indus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021