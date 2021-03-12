Left Menu

Ind W vs SA W: Lizelle Lee shines as visitors seal 3rd ODI by six runs (D/L method)

Lizelle Lee smashed a sensational century to help South African women beat India by six runs (DLS method) in the third ODI here at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:06 IST
Ind W vs SA W: Lizelle Lee shines as visitors seal 3rd ODI by six runs (D/L method)
South Africa batter Lizelle Lee in action during the third ODI (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI

Lizelle Lee smashed a sensational century to help South African women beat India by six runs (DLS method) in the third ODI here at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday. South Africa needed 26 runs off 21 balls before rain played spoilsport and the match was stopped. But the visitors were six runs ahead of the par score (217) and as result, South Africa sealed the game to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match ODI series.

While Jhulan Goswami picked two wickets for India, another legend and skipper Mithali Raj became the second woman to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket. India had posted 248/5 on the back of a cautious 77-run knock from Punam Raut and at 223/4, South Africa was ahead of the DLS target, courtesy of a blistering 132 off 131 balls from Lee before the match was called off due to rain.

Chasing 249, South Africa got off to a decent start with the openers scoring 40 runs in the first nine overs. But Deepti Sharma dismissed stand-in skipper Laura Wolvaardt in the next over to give India the first breakthrough in the third ODI. While Lizelle Lee played some cracking shots it was a sluggish innings from the skipper that came to an end in the tenth over. Lara Goodall and Lee then scripted almost a similar partnership for the second wicket.

Pacer Jhulan Goswami sent back Goodall to reduce South Africa to 81/2 but Lee continued her good form and brought up her 20th half-century. Lee then rebuilt South Africa's innings with Mignon du Preez as the duo stitched a 97-run stand for the third wicket. Lee led the visitors' chase and smashed a century before India fought back with two wickets in two overs.

Goswami and Rajeshwari Gayakwad pick up a wicket each in 37th and 38th over to reduce South Africa at 178/4. While Mignon du Preez scored a well-made 37, Marizanne Kapp departed for a duck to leave South Africa in trouble. But Lee and Anne Bosch ensured the visitors were well ahead in the game before rain interrupted play. Earlier put in to bat, India suffered the worst possible start as they lost opener Jemimah Rodrigues for a duck off the second ball of the innings. Shabnim Ismail scalped the wicket of Rodrigues.

Raut then joined Smriti Mandhan in the middle and the duo added 64 runs for the second wicket. Pacer Tumi Sekhukhune ended Mandhana's 25-run stint in the 12th over. After Mandhana's dismissal, skipper Mithali Raj came to bat at number four. Both Mithali and Raut played freely and added runs easily and stitched a partnership of 77. The stand enabled the hosts to cross the three-figure mark.

The solid-looking partnership was broken by Anne Bosch as she sent Mithali back to the pavilion in 28th over. Raut then along with Harmanpreet built a brief 20-run stand before she was picked by Marizanne Kapp in the 34th over. Raut scored 77 runs decorated with 11 fours. Deepti Sharma joined Harmanpreet in the middle and tried to continue the scoring for India. The duo guided the side past the 200-run mark. They added 60 for the fifth wicket as Harmanpreet departed after scoring 36 runs. Deepti found the support of Sushma Verma and steered the side to 248/5 in the allotted 50 overs

Brief Scores: India women 248/5 in 50 overs (Punam Raut 77; Shabnim Ismail 2-46) vs South Africa women 223/4 in 46.3 overs (Lizelle Lee 132*; Jhulan Goswami 2-20) (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland govt decides to allow reopening of primary schools, theatres

The Nagaland government has decided to allow schools to reopen for classes 1-5 following reports of improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the state, senior minister Neiba Kronu said on Friday.However, the date from which classroom teachi...

Forced suppression no guarantee to peace: Hurriyat on youngster's arrest in Srinagar

The Hurriyat Conference, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, hit out at the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday for arresting a youngster in the old city here, saying suppression is no guarantee to peace.Authorities in downtown Srinagar are ...

NHA's 'Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman' initiative verifies over 4.7 lakh beneficiaries in single day

By Sahil Pandey National Health Authoritys Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman campaign has recorded over 4.7 lakhs beneficiary verification in a single day on March 10 to enable these beneficiaries avail free healthcare services under Ayushman Bharat Pra...

PFRDA looking to introduce minimum assured return product: Chairman

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority PFRDA is working on plans to introduce innovative retirement benefit products, such as one providing minimum assured return, to attract more subscribers, its Chairman Supratim Bandyopadh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021