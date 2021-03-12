Left Menu

On verge of winning Golden Boot, Roy Krishna eyes ISL trophy

And all he has to do is score a goal against Mumbai City FC in the final at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday.And at this stage, FC Goas Igor Angulo is winning the Golden Boot, courtesy of having played a few minutes lesser. But a goal in the final and that accolade would go to Krishna.I will try my best, said Krishna on his chances of winning the golden boot.

PTI | Margao | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:28 IST
On verge of winning Golden Boot, Roy Krishna eyes ISL trophy

Roy Krishna tore up the Indian Super League in his debut campaign last season, finishing as the joint-top scorer. However, an injury in his team's final triumph saw him narrowly miss out on the Golden Boot to Nerijus Valskis.

Now, the Fijian has an opportunity to make up for that missed opportunity, as he stands on the verge of winning the Golden Boot this season. In his second season in the ISL, Krishna has continued to show his worth, having netted 14 goals (joint-highest in the league) for ATK Mohun Bagan. And all he has to do is score a goal against Mumbai City FC in the final at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday.

And at this stage, FC Goa's Igor Angulo is winning the Golden Boot, courtesy of having played a few minutes lesser. But a goal in the final and that accolade would go to Krishna.

''I will try my best,'' said Krishna on his chances of winning the golden boot. ''But from day one, it's been all about the team. If I win the Golden Boot, it will be a bonus, but I want to do the best for the team and get the trophy.'' It's not only been about the goals for the Fijian. He has been an important team player and a chance creator for Bagan. He has provided seven assists so far -- the second-best tally in the league alongside Mumbai City FC's Hugo Boumous.

Very few players have been as influential for their team as Krishna has been for Bagan. Out of their 31 goals this season, the forward has had a hand in 22 of them, highlighting his importance to the Kolkata side. Krishna didn't find the net in ATKMB's two semi-finals against NorthEast United but set up all their three goals. Whether he scores or not, Bagan coach Antonio Lopez Habas will hope for more of the same from his team's talisman on Saturday. But that would not matter for Krishna as long as the Mariners get their hands on the trophy.

''For me, it's whatever the coach wants from me,'' Krishna said.

''I have a role in the team and I want to focus on that. I want to get on the scoresheet, if not, I want to get my hands on the trophy.'' PTI AH AH ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland govt decides to allow reopening of primary schools, theatres

The Nagaland government has decided to allow schools to reopen for classes 1-5 following reports of improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the state, senior minister Neiba Kronu said on Friday.However, the date from which classroom teachi...

Forced suppression no guarantee to peace: Hurriyat on youngster's arrest in Srinagar

The Hurriyat Conference, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, hit out at the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday for arresting a youngster in the old city here, saying suppression is no guarantee to peace.Authorities in downtown Srinagar are ...

NHA's 'Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman' initiative verifies over 4.7 lakh beneficiaries in single day

By Sahil Pandey National Health Authoritys Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman campaign has recorded over 4.7 lakhs beneficiary verification in a single day on March 10 to enable these beneficiaries avail free healthcare services under Ayushman Bharat Pra...

PFRDA looking to introduce minimum assured return product: Chairman

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority PFRDA is working on plans to introduce innovative retirement benefit products, such as one providing minimum assured return, to attract more subscribers, its Chairman Supratim Bandyopadh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021