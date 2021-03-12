Left Menu

Soccer-Wilder leaves relegation-threatened Sheffield United - reports

Sheffield United were among the league's success stories last season following their promotion to the top flight as they punched above their weight to finish a respectable ninth, with Wilder hailed for helping them adapt to the new challenge. Yet their troubles began towards the end of the COVID-19-hit 2019-20 campaign, when they lost their final three games.

Chris Wilder has left his role as Sheffield United manager, Sky Sports reported on Friday, with the club rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and favorites to get relegated.

The Blades have won just four games in the Premier League this season and Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Southampton left them on 14 points, 12 points adrift of the safety zone with 10 matches to play. Sheffield United were among the league's success stories last season following their promotion to the top flight as they punched above their weight to finish a respectable ninth, with Wilder hailed for helping them adapt to the new challenge.

Yet their troubles began towards the end of the COVID-19-hit 2019-20 campaign when they lost their final three games. Their poor form spilled over into this season, with their first league win coming in their 18th game against Newcastle United in January.

Tensions between Wilder and club owner Abdullah Bin Musa'ad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud reportedly escalated in recent weeks, following the club's failure to bring in new players in January. Yorkshireman Wilder, 53, took charge of his boyhood club in 2016 after they finished 11th in League One (third tier). He led them to two promotions in three years and their highest top-flight finish in 28 years.

The Blades visit third-placed Leicester City on Sunday. Reuters has contacted the club who said they could not confirm Wilder's departure at this time.

