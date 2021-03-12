Left Menu

Softball Association head meets sports minister to discuss growth opportunities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:51 IST
Softball Association head meets sports minister to discuss growth opportunities

Recently-elected Softball Association of India President Neetal Narang met sports minister Kiren Rijiju to discuss the growth opportunities for the sport in the country.

Softball has been included back in the Olympic roster for the upcoming Tokyo Games after being dropped from the 2012 and 2016 editions.

''The fact that softball is an Olympic event and is also included in the Asian Games 2022, it is our prime endeavour to open avenues for our players to train in a conducive environment,'' Narang said.

''Hence (I) have requested Hon'ble Rijiju ji to consider including the sport in Khelo India Games and in Sports Authority of India training centres one in each zone (East, West, North and South),'' she added about the meeting which took place earlier this week.

''...the future of Softball in India is extremely promising and it has the capability of taking Indian sport to an all new level on the global map.'' The Softball Association of India has 31 affiliated state units. Narang became its first woman president in elections held in December last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Schaeffler to cover vaccination cost of 635 employees

The Indian subsidiary of Swedish automotive supplier Schaeffler on Friday said it will cover the vaccination cost of all its on-roll employees, who have co-morbidities and are between 45-59 years of age.Going by the eligibility criteria, ab...

Nagaland govt decides to allow reopening of primary schools, theatres

The Nagaland government has decided to allow schools to reopen for classes 1-5 following reports of improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the state, senior minister Neiba Kronu said on Friday.However, the date from which classroom teachi...

Forced suppression no guarantee to peace: Hurriyat on youngster's arrest in Srinagar

The Hurriyat Conference, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, hit out at the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday for arresting a youngster in the old city here, saying suppression is no guarantee to peace.Authorities in downtown Srinagar are ...

NHA's 'Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman' initiative verifies over 4.7 lakh beneficiaries in single day

By Sahil Pandey National Health Authoritys Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman campaign has recorded over 4.7 lakhs beneficiary verification in a single day on March 10 to enable these beneficiaries avail free healthcare services under Ayushman Bharat Pra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021