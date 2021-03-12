Softball Association head meets sports minister to discuss growth opportunities

Recently-elected Softball Association of India President Neetal Narang met sports minister Kiren Rijiju to discuss the growth opportunities for the sport in the country.

Softball has been included back in the Olympic roster for the upcoming Tokyo Games after being dropped from the 2012 and 2016 editions.

''The fact that softball is an Olympic event and is also included in the Asian Games 2022, it is our prime endeavour to open avenues for our players to train in a conducive environment,'' Narang said.

''Hence (I) have requested Hon'ble Rijiju ji to consider including the sport in Khelo India Games and in Sports Authority of India training centres one in each zone (East, West, North and South),'' she added about the meeting which took place earlier this week.

''...the future of Softball in India is extremely promising and it has the capability of taking Indian sport to an all new level on the global map.'' The Softball Association of India has 31 affiliated state units. Narang became its first woman president in elections held in December last year.

