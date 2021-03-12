Leipzig signs Dutch forward Brobbey for free from Ajax
Overmars had been trying to extend Brobbeys contract but Hoogma encouraged the forward to move to Leipzig.Brobbey scored two goals in seven league appearances for Ajax this season and two in three Europa League appearances.PTI | Leipzig | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:12 IST
Leipzig signed Dutch forward Brian Brobbey on Friday on a free transfer from Ajax for next season.
The Bundesliga club said the 19-year-old Brobbey, a Netherlands youth international, signed a four-year contract through 2025, effective July 1.
Brobbey's transfer led to a dispute between Dutch soccer federation sporting director Nico-Jan Hoogma and Ajax counterpart Marc Overmars. Overmars had been trying to extend Brobbey's contract but Hoogma encouraged the forward to move to Leipzig.
Brobbey scored two goals in seven league appearances for Ajax this season and two in three Europa League appearances. He made his debut for the Dutch powerhouse on Oct. 31, when he scored after coming on as a substitute in a 5-2 win over Fortuna Sittard.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PREVIEW-Soccer-Gladbach with backs to the wall ahead of Leipzig trip
Liverpool to play Leipzig in Budapest for a 2nd time
Soccer-Liverpool v Leipzig Champions League game moved to Budapest again
Netherlands extends €6million grant to African Legal Support Facility
Soccer-Leipzig beat Wolfsburg 2-0 to reach German Cup semis