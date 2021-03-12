Left Menu

Leipzig signs Dutch forward Brobbey for free from Ajax

Overmars had been trying to extend Brobbeys contract but Hoogma encouraged the forward to move to Leipzig.Brobbey scored two goals in seven league appearances for Ajax this season and two in three Europa League appearances.

PTI | Leipzig | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:12 IST
Leipzig signs Dutch forward Brobbey for free from Ajax

Leipzig signed Dutch forward Brian Brobbey on Friday on a free transfer from Ajax for next season.

The Bundesliga club said the 19-year-old Brobbey, a Netherlands youth international, signed a four-year contract through 2025, effective July 1.

Brobbey's transfer led to a dispute between Dutch soccer federation sporting director Nico-Jan Hoogma and Ajax counterpart Marc Overmars. Overmars had been trying to extend Brobbey's contract but Hoogma encouraged the forward to move to Leipzig.

Brobbey scored two goals in seven league appearances for Ajax this season and two in three Europa League appearances. He made his debut for the Dutch powerhouse on Oct. 31, when he scored after coming on as a substitute in a 5-2 win over Fortuna Sittard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss propose allowing open-air events in latest COVID-19 relaxation

Switzerland proposed on Friday further steps to relax coronavirus restrictions, although the government said the situation remained fragile with the country facing a potential third wave of COVID-19. Outside events like football matches and...

South African regulator's approach to spectrum auction was unlawful, court says

A South African judge said he had halted the radio frequency spectrum auction planned this month by regulator ICASA because he deemed the process unlawful and irrational.High Court Judge Selby Baqwa passed an order on Monday prohibiting the...

Toddy movement to contest against major CM candidates

Coimbatore, Mar 12 PTI Seeking to tap and supply toddy, the Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement TTM has decided to field candidates against Chief Ministerial candidates of major political parties in the state.Accordingly, TTM state convenor L Kathire...

Schaeffler to cover vaccination cost of 635 employees

The Indian subsidiary of Swedish automotive supplier Schaeffler on Friday said it will cover the vaccination cost of all its on-roll employees, who have co-morbidities and are between 45-59 years of age.Going by the eligibility criteria, ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021