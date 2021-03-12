Left Menu

Not yet there but striving to be one of the best opening batters: Lizelle Lee

After guiding her team to a victory over India, South Africa's Lizelle Lee said that she is not one of the best opening batters but admitted that she strives to be one.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:16 IST
South Africa batter Lizelle Lee in action during the third ODI (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI

After guiding her team to a victory over India, South Africa's Lizelle Lee said that she is not one of the best opening batters but admitted that she strives to be one. Lee (132*) smashed a sensational century to help South African beat India by six runs (DLS method) in the third ODI here at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

South Africa needed 26 runs off 21 balls before rain played spoilsport and the match was stopped. But the visitors were six runs ahead of the par score (217) and as result, South Africa sealed the game to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match ODI series. In the first ODI as well, Lee had powered her side to a victory with her unbeaten 83 runs.

"I am definitely not one of the best opening batters. That is something I strive to be but there is still a long way to go and I have to be more consistent to be up there," Lee said during the virtual post-match press conference. However, Lee labelled her knock as "one of the best innings I have ever played". She also revealed that her batting style remains the same, whether she is chasing or setting a total.

Lee said the team is not thinking too far ahead in the series while admitting that it is tough playing games with just a day or two days' gap between them. "At this moment, we are not thinking about the series win. We just finished this game. So, we are going to enjoy this moment and then we will focus on the next game. When games are this close, you cannot think ahead and you have to focus on the game that is coming. To be honest, it is actually pretty tough playing games with one or two days in between them. But it is a new world that we are living and we have to do our job," she said. (ANI)

