Left Menu

Rugby-Farrell makes three changes for Ireland's Six Nations clash with Scotland

Ireland team: Hugo Keenan, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park, CJ Stander, Will Connors, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Rob Herring, Cian Healy. Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Billy Burns, Jordan Larmour.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:50 IST
Rugby-Farrell makes three changes for Ireland's Six Nations clash with Scotland

Andy Farrell has made three changes to the Ireland squad for Sunday's Six Nations clash against Scotland while experienced scrumhalf Conor Murray starts on the bench following his return from injury, Irish Rugby said on Friday. Keith Earls replaces Jordan Larmour on the right wing while Cian Healy and Rob Herring are set to start in the pack. Herring replaces hooker Ronan Kelleher while Healy takes Dave Kilcoyne's place in the lineup.

Halfback Jamison Gibson Park takes Murray's place at scrumhalf after impressing in the win over Italy in Rome last month. He will partner captain Johnny Sexton while the back row of Tadhg Beirne, Will Connors and CJ Stander remains unchanged. Sunday's game also marks a milestone for Stander who is set to win his 50th cap, five years after making his debut against Wales.

Ireland are third in the standings with seven points, behind leaders Wales and second-placed France, while Scotland are fifth. Farrell's side host England in the final game six days later. Ireland team: Hugo Keenan, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park, CJ Stander, Will Connors, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Rob Herring, Cian Healy.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Billy Burns, Jordan Larmour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Harsh Vardhan inaugurates 'green crematoria' to mitigate air pollution

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Friday inaugurated four pyres of the green crematoria at the Nigam Bodh Ghat here to reduce high toxic emissions from there.The Ministry of Science Technology said in a statement that the air pollution m...

Entrepreneurship and dignity of labour inherent traits of women in Northeast

Women entrepreneurship is being promoted in a big way in the Northeast and while the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region MDoNER came forward to provide a Viability Fund to new Start-Ups, it has at the same time undertaken severa...

Woman killed as truck hits bike in Greater Noida

A Delhi resident travelling with her husband was killed in Greater Noida after their two-wheeler was allegedly hit by a speeding truck on a highway on Friday, police said.While the 55-year-old woman died on the spot, her 60-year-old husband...

Over 70,000 Assam youths register for Congress's 'job guarantee programme'

Over 70,000 youths of Assam have registered their names for the Congresss job guarantee programme for unemployed youths, a senior party leader said on Friday.The staggering number of applications show that people have accepted the partys vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021