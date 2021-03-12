Morgan wins toss, invites India to bat in Twenty20 series-opener

Morgan wins toss, invites India to bat in Twenty20 series-openerPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:50 IST
England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the series-opening Twenty20 International, here on Friday.
Opener Rohit Sharma has been rested for the first two games, while pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back in the side along with Shardul Thakur.
Left-hander Shikhar Dhawan will open alongside KL Rahul. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will be seen bowling in this five-match series.
India had won the preceding Test series 3-1.
Teams: India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal England: Eoin Morgan(C), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.
