Left Menu

Rugby-Four changes in Scotland team to face Ireland

Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Grant Gilchrist and Nick Haining were named among the replacements and could also play their first test of the year. “We are well aware of the threats posed by an experienced Ireland squad and our players have prepared for a contest they know is going to require one of their best performances," said Townsend. Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors) – 15 caps 11.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:53 IST
Rugby-Four changes in Scotland team to face Ireland

Scotland have made four changes, including a first runout in this year’s Six Nations for centre Sam Johnson, as coach Gregor Townsend on Thursday named his side to face Ireland at Murrayfield on Sunday. In the pack, prop WP Nel comes in at tighthead while Jamie Ritchie returns at blindside flanker.

Winger Sean Maitland is the other change from the side that narrowly lost to Wales in their last outing on Feb. 13. Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Grant Gilchrist and Nick Haining were named among the replacements and could also play their first test of the year.

“We are well aware of the threats posed by an experienced Ireland squad and our players have prepared for a contest they know is going to require one of their best performances," said Townsend. “We had prepared well for our postponed game against France, and the players have adapted well to the change of plans and have brought real energy and focus to our training sessions this week."

The match against France is yet to be rearranged. It was called off after the French camp was hit by an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. Team: 15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) – 82 caps 14. Sean Maitland (Saracens) – 51 caps 13. Chris Harris (Gloucester) – 25 caps 12. Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors) – 15 caps 11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh) – 7 caps 10. Finn Russell (Racing 92) – 53 caps 9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) – 39 caps 1. Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh) – 13 caps 2. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) – 14 caps 3. WP Nel (Edinburgh) – 42 caps 4. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) – 19 caps 5. Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs) – 63 caps 6. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh) – 24 caps 7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh – 38 caps 8. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 11 caps Replacements: 16. David Cherry (Edinburgh) – 2 caps 17. Jamie Bhatti (Bath Rugby) – 16 caps 18. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh) – 28 caps 19. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh) – 42 caps 20. Nick Haining (Edinburgh) – 5 caps 21. Scott Steele (Harlequins) – 2 caps 22. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) – 28 caps 23. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh) – 16 caps (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Harsh Vardhan inaugurates 'green crematoria' to mitigate air pollution

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Friday inaugurated four pyres of the green crematoria at the Nigam Bodh Ghat here to reduce high toxic emissions from there.The Ministry of Science Technology said in a statement that the air pollution m...

Entrepreneurship and dignity of labour inherent traits of women in Northeast

Women entrepreneurship is being promoted in a big way in the Northeast and while the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region MDoNER came forward to provide a Viability Fund to new Start-Ups, it has at the same time undertaken severa...

Woman killed as truck hits bike in Greater Noida

A Delhi resident travelling with her husband was killed in Greater Noida after their two-wheeler was allegedly hit by a speeding truck on a highway on Friday, police said.While the 55-year-old woman died on the spot, her 60-year-old husband...

Over 70,000 Assam youths register for Congress's 'job guarantee programme'

Over 70,000 youths of Assam have registered their names for the Congresss job guarantee programme for unemployed youths, a senior party leader said on Friday.The staggering number of applications show that people have accepted the partys vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021