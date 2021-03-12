Left Menu

Lyon could face French rival PSG in Women''s Champions League

Five-time defending champion Lyon will play either French rival Paris Saint-Germain or Sparta Prague in the quarterfinals of the Womens Champions League.Fridays draw also paired Chelsea with two-time champion Wolfsburg, Barcelona against Manchester City, and Bayern Munich with Swedish club Rosengrd.Quarterfinal matches begin March 24 and the semifinals will be a month later.

PTI | Nyon | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:35 IST
Lyon could face French rival PSG in Women''s Champions League

Five-time defending champion Lyon will play either French rival Paris Saint-Germain or Sparta Prague in the quarterfinals of the Women's Champions League.

Friday's draw also paired Chelsea with two-time champion Wolfsburg, Barcelona against Manchester City, and Bayern Munich with Swedish club Rosengård.

Quarterfinal matches begin March 24 and the semifinals will be a month later. The final is scheduled for May 16 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Seven quarterfinalists are set. The final spot will go to either PSG or Sparta Prague, with the French club leading 5-0 going into the second leg on Wednesday.

French powerhouse Lyon has won five straight titles and seven overall. It's also on a 30-game unbeaten streak in the Champions League.

PSG handed Lyon its only loss of the domestic season, 1-0 on Nov. 20 in Paris.

PSG is unbeaten in the French league.

Lyon's path to a sixth consecutive title would have it meeting the winner of Barcelona-Man City in the semifinals.

Wolfsburg has been eliminated by Lyon in five consecutive seasons, including last season in the final. The German squad won back-to-back titles in 2013 and '14.

In September, Chelsea signed Denmark captain Pernille Harder from Wolfsburg for what was described as a record transfer fee, reportedly $355,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Schools in Punjab closed, night curfew imposed in 8 districts amid surge in COVID-19 cases

The Punjab government imposed night curfew in four more districts on Friday and closed all schools amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the state, officials said.In total, the night curfew is imposed from 11 pm to 5 am in eight districts -- ...

2-day curfew announced in Parbhani amid rise in COVID-19 cases

In a bid to tackle the rise in COVID-19 cases, the administration in Maharashtras Parbhani on Friday decided to impose a two-day curfew in the city limits and towns of the district.The curfew will commence on Saturday midnight and will end ...

Harsh Vardhan inaugurates 'green crematoria' to mitigate air pollution

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Friday inaugurated four pyres of the green crematoria at the Nigam Bodh Ghat here to reduce high toxic emissions from there.The Ministry of Science Technology said in a statement that the air pollution m...

Entrepreneurship and dignity of labour inherent traits of women in Northeast

Women entrepreneurship is being promoted in a big way in the Northeast and while the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region MDoNER came forward to provide a Viability Fund to new Start-Ups, it has at the same time undertaken severa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021