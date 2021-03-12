Left Menu

Tennis-Murray to miss Dubai after birth of fourth child

Andy Murray will miss next week's Dubai Championships after his wife Kim gave birth to their fourth child. The three-time Grand Slam champion had planned to play in Dubai before the Miami Open which he still intends to play. Murray, 33, already has two daughters, five-year-old Sophia and three-year-old Edie, and a one-year-old son Teddy.

Murray, 33, already has two daughters, five-year-old Sophia and three-year-old Edie, and a one-year-old son Teddy. The former world number one, now down at 116 in the world rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries, has had a stop-start year after he was unable to fly to the Australian Open after testing positive for COVID-19.

His last tournament was at the Rotterdam Open where he was beaten by Russian Andrey Rublev last week.

