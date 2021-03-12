Left Menu

CAF Assembly: FIFA President stresses importance of African 'team spirit'

"The time for talking has stopped. We must move on, and we must move on as a team: as a CAF team and a FIFA team that also includes all the confederations and associations from all over the world. You are CAF. You are FIFA.”

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 12-03-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 20:36 IST
CAF Assembly: FIFA President stresses importance of African 'team spirit'
Referring to the future of African football, the FIFA President said: “I have already said it, and I say it again. We must stop saying that it is necessary to develop African football. It is about projecting it to the summit of world football. Image Credit: ANI

FIFA (FIFA.com) President Gianni Infantino has stressed the importance of "team spirit" to project African football to the top of the world in his address to the 43rd CAF Ordinary and Elective General Assembly that took place today in Rabat.

"We know the values of football, but the most important value is team spirit. This is the team spirit that we have witnessed these days in Africa".

Referring to the future of African football, the FIFA President said: "I have already said it, and I say it again. We must stop saying that it is necessary to develop African football. It is about projecting it to the summit of world football.

"The time for talking has stopped. We must move on, and we must move on as a team: as a CAF team and a FIFA team that also includes all the confederations and associations from all over the world. You are CAF. You are FIFA."

In relation to Patrice Motsepe, who was today elected as the new CAF President, the FIFA President commented: "I want to wish all the very best for the next four years, to the new leading team of CAF, of African football, and to Patrice Motsepe, to all those who have been involved, to Augustin, Ahmed, Jacques and everyone. I want to assure you that FIFA is not at your side. FIFA is together with you."

The full speech of FIFA President Gianni Infantino at today's 43rd CAF Ordinary and Elective General Assembly is available here (fifa.fans/3qHD9JM).

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

This is special initiative designed pro-actively to mitigate impact of COVID-19 among countries in Indo-Pacific: FS on vaccines plan by Quad.

This is special initiative designed pro-actively to mitigate impact of COVID-19 among countries in Indo-Pacific FS on vaccines plan by Quad....

Italy reports 380 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 26,824 new cases

Italy reported 380 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 373 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 26,824 from 25,673 the day before. Some 369,636 tests for COVID-19 were carried ou...

Japan PM: Quad countries to cooperate on vaccine for developing nations

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday he had agreed with leaders from the United States, India and Australia to cooperate in providing COVID-19 vaccine-related support to developing countries in the Indo-Pacific region.Sug...

3 held in MP for trafficking 2 women to Rajasthan

Jabalpur, Mar 12 PTIThree people were arrested in Madhya Pradesh in two separate trafficking cases for allegedly luring two people to Rajasthan by promising them good jobs, police said on Friday.Accused Anil Burman and Jyoti Burman from Pan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021