Left Menu

Olympic host Japan will not take part in China vaccine offer

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 12-03-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 20:44 IST
Olympic host Japan will not take part in China vaccine offer

Japan will not take part in China's offer — accepted by the International Olympic Committee — to provide vaccines for ''participants'' in the postponed Tokyo Games and next year's Beijing Winter Games.

Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa said Friday that Japan had not been consulted by the IOC about the Chinese vaccines, and that Japanese athletes would not take them. She said the vaccines have not been approved for use in Japan.

''We have been taking comprehensive anti-infectious disease measures for the Tokyo Games in order to allow participation without vaccinations,'' Marukawa said. ''There is no change to our principle of not making vaccinations a prerequisite.'' Announced by IOC President Thomas Bach on Thursday, the surprise deal comes as China faces mounting international pressure over the internment of at least 1 million Muslim Uyghurs, which has been labeled a ''genocide'' by several governments and human rights bodies.

The IOC has indicated it is a sports body and will not meddle in domestic issues in China.

The IOC initially said it would not require athletes to get vaccines, but only encourage it. The deal with China puts more emphasis on getting vaccines to young, healthy athletes and others.

The IOC has said it will pay for the vaccines but gave no indication of the cost or quantity.

Marukawa pointed out that the Olympics are being held as if vaccines are not available, relying on testing, masks, social distancing and keeping athletes in a “bubble.” Distribution of China's vaccine will be through international agencies or existing vaccine agreements countries have with China, Bach said.

The IOC clarified on Friday that athletes in countries which have not authorized Chinese vaccines for use could not benefit from the program.

''This offer will really only apply to (national Olympic committees) in territories where the Chinese vaccination has been approved by their national health authorities,'' said James MacLeod, the IOC official who works with those Olympic bodies.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak emerged in late 2019, has actively engaged in vaccine diplomacy, using doses developed by Sinovac and Sinopharm. Trials have produced generally lower levels of efficacy than vaccines produced outside China.

Bach said Thursday ''that a significant number of Olympic teams have already been vaccinated.'' He did not name the countries.

''The IOC will make every effort to have as many participants in the Olympics and Paralympic Games arriving already vaccinated in Japan this summer,'' Bach said.

Tokyo organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto, in a news conference on Friday, said people coming to Japan with vaccinations might help reassure a skeptical public.

About 80% of Japanese in recent polls say the Olympics should be postponed or cancelled, and almost as many do not want fans from abroad.

Hashimoto said again that the decision on fans from overseas will be made before the torch relay begins on March 25. Numerous reports in Japan say the decision has already been made to ban foreign visitors.

She also said a decision on venue capacity will be made in April.

''The sooner the better,'' she said. ''At an earlier stage it is better to present the direction. We've been receiving requests to make the decision sooner.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

This is special initiative designed pro-actively to mitigate impact of COVID-19 among countries in Indo-Pacific: FS on vaccines plan by Quad.

This is special initiative designed pro-actively to mitigate impact of COVID-19 among countries in Indo-Pacific FS on vaccines plan by Quad....

Italy reports 380 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 26,824 new cases

Italy reported 380 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 373 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 26,824 from 25,673 the day before. Some 369,636 tests for COVID-19 were carried ou...

Japan PM: Quad countries to cooperate on vaccine for developing nations

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday he had agreed with leaders from the United States, India and Australia to cooperate in providing COVID-19 vaccine-related support to developing countries in the Indo-Pacific region.Sug...

3 held in MP for trafficking 2 women to Rajasthan

Jabalpur, Mar 12 PTIThree people were arrested in Madhya Pradesh in two separate trafficking cases for allegedly luring two people to Rajasthan by promising them good jobs, police said on Friday.Accused Anil Burman and Jyoti Burman from Pan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021