Cycling-Roglic extends Paris-Nice lead with stage six win
Primoz Roglic claimed his second victory in this year's Paris-Nice race as he won the sixth stage, a 202.4-km ride from Brignoles to Biot, to extend his overall lead on Friday.Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 20:48 IST
Primoz Roglic claimed his second victory in this year's Paris-Nice race as he won the sixth stage, a 202.4-km ride from Brignoles to Biot, to extend his overall lead on Friday. The Vuelta a Espana champion beat sprint specialists Christophe Laporte of France and Australian Michael Matthews at the end of a short uphill drag.
The Slovenian, who will be hoping to win the Tour de France after cracking in the final time trial while wearing the yellow jersey last year, now leads German Maximilian Schachmann by 41 seconds and Spain's Ion Izaguirre by 50. Saturday's seventh stage will take the peloton from Le Broc to La Colmiane over 199.2-km after organisers were forced to change the course to avoid Nice amid a local weekend lockdown enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Primoz Roglic
- Nice
- Australian
- Slovenian
- Vuelta
- Spain
- France
ALSO READ
Australian media reforms pass parliament after last-ditch changes
Parliament passes final amendments to Australian laws forcing Google and Facebook to pay for news.
Australian bid put on IOC fast track to host 2032 Olympics
Aboriginal Australian group encouraged but wary of South32's engagement
Community, pvt sector involvement crucial to achieving health goals: UNICEF official