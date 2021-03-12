India score 124/7 against England in 1st T20I

India posted 124 for seven against England in the first T20 International of the five-match series here on Friday.

Invited to bat, India were reduced to 20 for three in 5 overs but Shreyas Iyer scored a 48-ball 67 under pressure to pull the hosts out of trouble.

India, however, didn't get the much-needed acceleration in the final overs to end at a lowly score.

For England, Jofra Archer (3/23) scalped three wickets, while Chris Jordon (1/27), Adil Rashid (1/14), Mark Wood (1/20) and Ben Stokes (1/25) picked up one each.

Brief Scores: India: 124 for 7 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 67; Jofra Archer 3/23).

