India score 124/7 against England in 1st T20I

India score 124/7 against England in 1st T20IPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-03-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 20:53 IST
India posted 124 for seven against England in the first T20 International of the five-match series here on Friday.
Invited to bat, India were reduced to 20 for three in 5 overs but Shreyas Iyer scored a 48-ball 67 under pressure to pull the hosts out of trouble.
India, however, didn't get the much-needed acceleration in the final overs to end at a lowly score.
For England, Jofra Archer (3/23) scalped three wickets, while Chris Jordon (1/27), Adil Rashid (1/14), Mark Wood (1/20) and Ben Stokes (1/25) picked up one each.
Brief Scores: India: 124 for 7 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 67; Jofra Archer 3/23).
