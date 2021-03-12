Left Menu

Iyer bats well but India struggle to 124/7 in opening T20 against England

The track had varied pace and required patience from batsmen.Iyer though gauged the nature of the pitch quickly and adjusted his game accordingly, playing a sensible innings that helped them cross the 100-run mark.Laced with eight boundaries and a six, and coming off 48 balls, it is Iyers best T20 knock.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-03-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 20:59 IST
Iyer bats well but India struggle to 124/7 in opening T20 against England

Indian batsmen struggled to score freely before Shreyas Iyer showed the way with a dogged 67-run knock that took the hosts to 124 for seven against England in the opening Twenty20 International, here on Friday.

The home batsmen never got the momentum going in the series-opener as England's pace-heavy attack, led by Mark Wood, used the extra bounce effectively to trouble them.

Most of the Indian batsmen went for flashy shots when placement would have served them well. The track had varied pace and required patience from batsmen.

Iyer though gauged the nature of the pitch quickly and adjusted his game accordingly, playing a sensible innings that helped them cross the 100-run mark.

Laced with eight boundaries and a six, and coming off 48 balls, it is Iyer's best T20 knock. He fell in the last over.

England surprised India by opening the attack with leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who was not only economical but also dismissed Virat Kohli (0) after KL Rahul (1) dragged one back onto his stumps from Jofra Archer (3/23).

Feeling the heat, Shikhar Dhawan -- who got the opportunity since Rohit Sharma has been rested -- attempted to break the shackles with a flashy shot off Wood but completely missed the line to see his timber disturbed.

In-form batsman Rishabh Pant (21) was prompted to number four. He struck the ball clean, which included a reverse-flick off Archer for a six, but the England bowlers kept it tight for the home team, which was tottering at 34 for three in eight overs.

Pant and Iyer added 28 runs for the fourth wicket before the former hit one straight to Jonny Bairstow off Ben Stokes.

That brought Hardik Pandya to the crease, who true to his style, looked for some big hits but could not do much.

The visiting players wore black armbands in memory of former cricketer Joey Benjamin, who died Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

This is special initiative designed pro-actively to mitigate impact of COVID-19 among countries in Indo-Pacific: FS on vaccines plan by Quad.

This is special initiative designed pro-actively to mitigate impact of COVID-19 among countries in Indo-Pacific FS on vaccines plan by Quad....

Italy reports 380 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 26,824 new cases

Italy reported 380 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 373 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 26,824 from 25,673 the day before. Some 369,636 tests for COVID-19 were carried ou...

Japan PM: Quad countries to cooperate on vaccine for developing nations

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday he had agreed with leaders from the United States, India and Australia to cooperate in providing COVID-19 vaccine-related support to developing countries in the Indo-Pacific region.Sug...

3 held in MP for trafficking 2 women to Rajasthan

Jabalpur, Mar 12 PTIThree people were arrested in Madhya Pradesh in two separate trafficking cases for allegedly luring two people to Rajasthan by promising them good jobs, police said on Friday.Accused Anil Burman and Jyoti Burman from Pan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021