The following are the top/expected sports stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of first T20 International between India and England in Ahmedabad.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD WOM Brilliant Lee single-handedly powers South Africa to win in 3rd women's ODI Lucknow, Mar 12 (PTI) South African opener Lizelle Lee single-handedly destroyed India's chances with a career-best unbeaten 132 as the home team lost by six runs via the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method in the rain-marred third women's ODI of the five-match series here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD INNINGS Iyer bats well but India struggle to 124/7 in opening T20 against England Ahmedabad, Mar 12 (PTI) Indian batsmen struggled to score freely before Shreyas Iyer showed the way with a dogged 67-run knock that took the hosts to 124 for seven against England in the opening Twenty20 International here on Friday.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-FINAL-LD PREVIEW Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan face off in summit clash Margao, Mar 12 (PTI) As many as 114 games, 295 goals, 87,811 passes and 7307 tackles later, the Indian Super League 7 will culminate with a heavyweight summit showdown between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-BEDI-LD HEALTH Bishan Singh Bedi back home after spending 24 days in hospital New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Legendary former India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi has been discharged after spending more than three weeks at a city hospital here following a bypass surgery.

SPO-CRI-MITHALI-LD MILESTONE Mithali completes 10,000 international runs; cricket fraternity lauds seasoned pro Lucknow, Mar 12 (PTI) Veteran batter Mithali Raj on Friday became the first Indian woman cricketer and second internationally to complete 10,000 runs across all formats, drawing praise from some iconic names of the game and the BCCI.

SPO-CRI-WOM-MITHALI I look to work on my game to stay relevant, says Mithali Lucknow, Mar 12 (PTI) Indian captain Mithali Raj on Friday said she has always looked to evolve and stay relevant in a changing women's game, an approach that has brought her 10,000 runs across formats in international cricket.

SPO-CRI-IND-T20-CROWD 50 per cent crowd allowed for India-England T20I series: GCA Ahmedabad, Mar 12 (PTI) The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has decided to allow 50 per cent spectators during the India-England T20 International series at the Narendra Modi Stadium here owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-FOOT-IND-WC-QUALIFIERS India's remaining FIFA World Cup qualifiers to be held in Qatar New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) India will play their remaining three FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Qatar as the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) decided to host the matches in centralised venues owing to the coronavirus-related travel and quarantine restrictions.

SPO-BAD-CANCELLATION Badminton's US Open, Canada Open cancelled due to COVID-19 New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The Badminton World Federation on Friday announced that this year's US Open and Canada Open will not take place due to the COVID-19 ''restrictions and complications'' across the globe.

SPO-CRI-GILES-IPL IPL big reason behind England's success in white-ball formats: Giles London, Mar 12 (PTI) The Indian Premier League has been extremely beneficial for us, says ECB managing director Ashley Giles, who feels English cricketers' presence in the lucrative T20 tournament has helped the national team in achieving the number one rank in white-ball formats.

SPO-GOLF-BHULLAR Bhullar makes strong start in Doha with 67 in first round Doha, Mar 12 (PTI) Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar got off to his best start on the European Tour in over a year as he carded a four-under 67 in the opening round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters here.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri struggles to 78 on tough first day at Players Championship Ponte Vedra Beach (US), Mar 12 (PTI) India's ace golfer Anirban Lahiri had an extremely rough opening round to struggle to six-over 78 at the Players Championship here. SPO-GOLF-WOM Jahanvi wins 5th leg of Hero WPGT Gurugram, Mar 12 (PTI) Jahanvi Bakshi brought home a card of even par 72 in the final round to cruise to a four-shot win over a fighting Vani Kapoor in the fifth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-PCB-ASIA PCB not in favour of Asia Cup this year Karachi, Mar 12 (PTI) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has conveyed to the PSL franchise owners that the game's governing body in the country is not in favour of having the Asia Cup T20 event this year.

SPO-CRI-PAK-SQUAD Tainted Sharjeel Khan named in Pakistan squad for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours Karachi, Mar 12 (PTI) Pakistan on Friday named disgraced opener Sharjeel Khan, who served a ban for spot-fixing, in the national T20 squad for the upcoming away tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

