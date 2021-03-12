Left Menu

NFL-Brady agrees extension with Buccaneers through 2022 - reports

Brady, who won six Super Bowls in 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, left the franchise before signing a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs last year. Widely considered to be the greatest quarterback of all time, Brady said last month that he had no plans to retire while he was still physically fit.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 21:54 IST
NFL-Brady agrees extension with Buccaneers through 2022 - reports
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Veteran quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady has agreed a deal to extend his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers through the 2022 season, U.S. media reported on Friday. Brady last month led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title in his first season with the club when they beat defending champions Kansas City Chiefs, with the 43-year-old securing a record-extending seventh championship ring in the process.

ESPN said the new deal voided a one-year extension and saved the Buccaneers $19 million against the salary cap. Brady, who won six Super Bowls in 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, left the franchise before signing a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs last year.

Widely considered to be the greatest quarterback of all time, Brady said last month that he had no plans to retire while he was still physically fit. "I think next year's going to be a lot better than this year," he said before the Super Bowl.

"I feel like I'll be in a much better place mentally. I'm going to train a lot better this year. Physically, next year I'll be in a better place."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Missing Uyghur entrepreneur's sister urges Biden administration to act on 'unspeakable justice' by China

Uyghur entrepreneur and philanthropist Ekpar Asat disappeared upon returning to China almost five years ago, after participating in a prestigious US State Department programme, believed to be one of the two million Uyghurs and other ethnic ...

US COVID-19 vaccines to be manufactured in India

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday confirmed that US COVID-19 vaccines will be manufactured in India, adding that they would be financed by the US and Japan with logistical support from Australia. Speaking at a special Minis...

Motor racing-Ricciardo pleased with McLaren's smooth start to testing

Daniel Ricciardo said he was happy with the way things were going after McLaren made a strong and smooth start to pre-season testing in Bahrain on Friday. The Australian was fastest before lunch on the opening day in Bahrain before handing ...

Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance since Harry and Meghan interview

Britains Queen Elizabeth has made her first appearance since a tell-all interview by grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan rocked the monarchy, but made no reference to the crisis it had caused her family. During the Oprah Winfrey inter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021