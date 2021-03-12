Left Menu

Cycling-Inaugural Nations Cup edition in Wales cancelled

In a statement world covering body the UCI said it was currently working to find an alternative solution to guarantee that the 2021 Tissot UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup takes place in the format initially established.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-03-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 22:06 IST
The inaugural round of the UCI's new track cycling Nations Cup due to be held in Newport in Wales has been cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions, British Cycling said on Friday. The event was scheduled for April 22-25 in the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome.

"Despite the best efforts of all stakeholders to ensure that the event could go ahead, in light of the continuing public health situation, and after careful consideration, Welsh Government could not, at this time, exercise its power under the current coronavirus restrictions regulations to authorise the event," a statement said. The launch of the UCI Nations Cup follows a restructure of the international track cycling calendar.

The three-round series was scheduled to take place between March and September over three continents, with the other two rounds to be held in Hong Kong and Colombia in May and June.

