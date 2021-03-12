Sports News Roundup: Roglic extends Paris-Nice lead with stage six win; Disgruntled Paire hits out at 'ridiculous' ATP Tour after Chile exit and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Roglic extends Paris-Nice lead with stage six win

Primoz Roglic claimed his second victory in this year's Paris-Nice race as he won the sixth stage, a 202.4-km ride from Brignoles to Biot, to extend his overall lead on Friday. The Vuelta a Espana champion beat sprint specialists Christophe Laporte of France and Australian Michael Matthews at the end of a short uphill drag.

Disgruntled Paire hits out at 'ridiculous' ATP Tour after Chile exit

Playing matches in empty stadiums and following strict COVID-19 protocols has made the ATP Tour "sad, boring and ridiculous", France's Benoit Paire said after he was knocked out of the Chile Open by Danish teenager Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune. The professional circuit was shut down for several months last year before tournament organisers set up biosecure bubbles for players and support staff while keeping fans away from stadiums.

Van der Poel smashes rival in Tirreno-Adriatico third stage sprint

Mathieu van der Poel won the third stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico week-long race with an impressive sprint after 219 kilometres from Monticiano to Gualdo Tadino to beat Belgian Wout van Aert in yet another episode of the two riders' rivalry.

Italian Davide Ballerini took third place.

States seek curbs on transgender girls in sports, inflaming U.S. culture war Grace Walker, 17, was captain of the girls' tennis team at her Minnesota high school until the coronavirus pandemic wiped out her season. Now her state is one of 20 across the country where lawmakers want to block transgender athletes like her from participating on high school and university sports teams that conform with their gender identity.

Brady agrees extension with Buccaneers through 2022: reports Veteran quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady has agreed a deal to extend his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers through the 2022 season, U.S. media reported on Friday. Brady last month led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title in his first season with the club when they beat defending champions Kansas City Chiefs, with the 43-year-old securing a record-extending seventh championship ring in the process.

Inaugural Nations Cup edition in Wales cancelled The inaugural round of the UCI's new track cycling Nations Cup due to be held in Newport in Wales has been cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions, British Cycling said on Friday. The event was scheduled for April 22-25 in the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome.

Murray to miss Dubai after birth of fourth child Andy Murray will miss next week's Dubai Championships after his wife Kim gave birth to their fourth child. The three-time Grand Slam champion had planned to play in Dubai before the Miami Open which he still intends to play.

NBA roundup: Devin Booker-led Suns win fifth straight Devin Booker had 35 points and Chris Paul added 19 as the Phoenix Suns rallied for a 127-121 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers, opening the season's second half by extending their winning streak to five games. Mikal Bridges had 18 points while Jae Crowder and Cameron Payne added 13 points each as the Suns first erased a 13-point deficit in the second quarter, then overcame multiple 11-point deficits in the third.

Former British Cycling doctor found guilty of ordering banned testosterone The former chief doctor for Team Sky and British Cycling was found guilty of ordering testosterone "knowing or believing" it to be for an athlete to improve their performance, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service ruled on Friday. More than two years after the tribunal in the case against Richard Freeman opened, the MPTS delivered a damning verdict on the conduct of the doctor who worked for Team Sky and British Cycling during a golden period of success between 2009 and 2017.

NHL roundup: Panthers rally to beat Jackets in OT Frank Vatrano's rebound goal completed Florida's wild comeback as the Panthers earned a 5-4 overtime win over the host Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. Aaron Ekblad sent a puck up the boards in overtime, leading to a two-on-one rush led by Jonathan Huberdeau. His shot in close ricocheted over to Vatrano, who notched his ninth goal and second overtime winner this season. Vatrano was playing in his 300th career game.

