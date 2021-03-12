Left Menu

Cricket-Holder, Bravo return to Windies test squad for Sri Lanka series

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder and batsman Darren Bravo will return to the squad for the two-test series at home to Sri Lanka, the country's cricket board (CWI) said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 22:37 IST
Cricket-Holder, Bravo return to Windies test squad for Sri Lanka series

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder and batsman Darren Bravo will return to the squad for the two-test series at home to Sri Lanka, the country's cricket board (CWI) said on Friday. Holder and Bravo both missed last month's 2-0 series win in Bangladesh after they opted out of the tour due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holder, who had led West Indies in 37 tests in five-and-half years and is currently the format's top-ranked all-rounder, was earlier replaced by opener Kraigg Brathwaite as the test captain. The opening test will be played from March 21-25 followed by the second test from March 29-April 2. Both tests will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda.

Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Treat us as an equal partner, Ukrainian adviser tells IMF

Ukraine wants to be treated as an equal partner by the International Monetary Fund and wants policies to reflect its strategic interests, a senior adviser in the presidential administration told Reuters.Mykhailo Podolyak also said resistanc...

Pandemic depleting Vatican funds, hitting reserves

The Holy See, the central administrative body of the worldwide Catholic Church, may have to use 40 million euros in reserves for the second straight year as the COVID-19 pandemic burns through its finances, a Vatican official said on Friday...

Cardi B doesn't want Selena Gomez to retire from music

The American music sensation Cardi B reacted to singer-actor Selena Gomezs plan to step away from the music industry. According to People Magazine, the Grammy-award-winning rapper cannot take Selena Gomezs vacuum space from the music indust...

Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance since Harry and Meghan interview

Britains Queen Elizabeth has made her first appearance since a tell-all interview by grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan rocked the monarchy, but made no reference to the crisis it had caused her family. During the Oprah Winfrey inter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021