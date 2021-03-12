Left Menu

We weren't aware of what we had to do on that pitch: Kohli

England, however, chased the target comfortably, scoring 130 for 2 in 15.3 overs.Kohli, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan fell to poor shots, something about which the Indian skipper looked concerned.We just werent aware of what we had to do on that pitch, lack of execution on our shots and something we have to address, kohli said after going down by eight wickets.Accept your faults, come back with more intent, clarity of areas you want to hit.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:04 IST
We weren't aware of what we had to do on that pitch: Kohli

Outgunned by England on a tricky pitch, India skipper Virat Kohli admitted that they were clueless about handling the challenge posed by the conditions in the first T20 international, here on Friday.

Invited to bat, India managed just 124 for seven as the batsmen struggled to cope with the two-paced track at the Motera stadium. England, however, chased the target comfortably, scoring 130 for 2 in 15.3 overs.

Kohli, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan fell to poor shots, something about which the Indian skipper looked concerned.

''We just weren't aware of what we had to do on that pitch, lack of execution on our shots and something we have to address,'' kohli said after going down by eight wickets.

''Accept your faults, come back with more intent, clarity of areas you want to hit. Wicket didn't allow you to hit the shots we wanted to.'' Kohli was pleased with the determination showed by Shreyas Iyer, who hit a half-century to help India post a respectable total. ''Shreyas showed how to use the crease and ride the bounce. Below par batting performance and England made us play. We looked to try a few things, but having said that you have to accept the conditions. ''If the pitch allows you to, you can be aggressive from ball one. We didn't spend enough time assessing, Shreyas did but we had lost too many wickets to get to 150-160.'' Asked if switching from Test format to the shortest format, was a reason for India's struggle, Kohli disagreed.

''That shouldn't be a factor, take pride in playing good white-ball cricket, won our last few T20 series. These five games before the World Cup, we have to try and few things, but we can't take anything lightly against England.'' Happy to be on the winning side, England skipper said: ''(It was a good game) Particularly in the bowling department, the wicket was better for us than we expected, we didn't have to go to plan B and C very often, which is always a good sign.'' Opener Jason Roy's fluent knock ensured that England went about their business calmly.

Morgan was quick to point out the impact Roy has on team.

''Within the side there's huge competition, outside the squad, too. Huge support for players who score runs and does well, and when Jason does it gees the boys up.'' Like Kohli, the England captain stressed that there was no Test hangover on players.

''It is completely different format, very distinct. In big series, like the Ashes, we've come out the back and learned from it,'' Morgan signed off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Treat us as an equal partner, Ukrainian adviser tells IMF

Ukraine wants to be treated as an equal partner by the International Monetary Fund and wants policies to reflect its strategic interests, a senior adviser in the presidential administration told Reuters.Mykhailo Podolyak also said resistanc...

Pandemic depleting Vatican funds, hitting reserves

The Holy See, the central administrative body of the worldwide Catholic Church, may have to use 40 million euros in reserves for the second straight year as the COVID-19 pandemic burns through its finances, a Vatican official said on Friday...

Cardi B doesn't want Selena Gomez to retire from music

The American music sensation Cardi B reacted to singer-actor Selena Gomezs plan to step away from the music industry. According to People Magazine, the Grammy-award-winning rapper cannot take Selena Gomezs vacuum space from the music indust...

Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance since Harry and Meghan interview

Britains Queen Elizabeth has made her first appearance since a tell-all interview by grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan rocked the monarchy, but made no reference to the crisis it had caused her family. During the Oprah Winfrey inter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021