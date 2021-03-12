Fran Kirby signs contract extension with Chelsea

Chelsea on Friday announced that Fran Kirby has signed a contract extension, committing her future to the club until 2023. "Chelsea FC Women forward Fran Kirby has signed a contract extension to keep her at the Blues until the summer of 2023, with the club having an option to extend for a further 12 months," the club said in a statement.

Kirby has been an integral part of the Chelsea squad since joining from Reading in 2015. The No.14 has been in scintillating form for Chelsea this season, scoring 15 times in 21 appearances and helping the club to the top of the FA Women's Super League. After extending her stay at the club, Kirby said she wanted to work and prove that "I was worthy of a new contract."

Advertisement

"I've been a part of this club for a very long time, and it didn't take much thought. I knew where I wanted to be, and I think you could see that in my performances. I was really trying to prove to myself, to the fans who haven't been able to watch me for a long time and to the club. It was a no-brainer for me that I wanted to stay in this environment," the club's official website quoted Kirby as saying. "I really wanted to work and prove that I was worthy of a new contract. I've spent a lot of time out ill and I remember speaking to Emma [Hayes] at the start of the year and I said I didn't want anything given to me, I wanted to earn my spot to play, I wanted to earn my spot to be involved with this team and stay in this team. That's been a massive goal of mine this season and I want to keep doing that. I've signed a new contract, but I want to make sure that I keep pushing myself every day and as long as I keep doing that, I know that I'll be in a good place," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)