Left Menu

Fran Kirby signs contract extension with Chelsea

Chelsea on Friday announced that Fran Kirby has signed a contract extension, committing her future to the club until 2023.

ANI | London | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:24 IST
Fran Kirby signs contract extension with Chelsea
Fran Kirby (Photo/ Chelsea Women FC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea on Friday announced that Fran Kirby has signed a contract extension, committing her future to the club until 2023. "Chelsea FC Women forward Fran Kirby has signed a contract extension to keep her at the Blues until the summer of 2023, with the club having an option to extend for a further 12 months," the club said in a statement.

Kirby has been an integral part of the Chelsea squad since joining from Reading in 2015. The No.14 has been in scintillating form for Chelsea this season, scoring 15 times in 21 appearances and helping the club to the top of the FA Women's Super League. After extending her stay at the club, Kirby said she wanted to work and prove that "I was worthy of a new contract."

"I've been a part of this club for a very long time, and it didn't take much thought. I knew where I wanted to be, and I think you could see that in my performances. I was really trying to prove to myself, to the fans who haven't been able to watch me for a long time and to the club. It was a no-brainer for me that I wanted to stay in this environment," the club's official website quoted Kirby as saying. "I really wanted to work and prove that I was worthy of a new contract. I've spent a lot of time out ill and I remember speaking to Emma [Hayes] at the start of the year and I said I didn't want anything given to me, I wanted to earn my spot to play, I wanted to earn my spot to be involved with this team and stay in this team. That's been a massive goal of mine this season and I want to keep doing that. I've signed a new contract, but I want to make sure that I keep pushing myself every day and as long as I keep doing that, I know that I'll be in a good place," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden speech draws more broadcast viewers than Trump's first TV address

U.S. President Joe Bidens prime-time address on the fight against COVID-19 attracted more broadcast television viewers on Thursday than former President Donald Trumps first speech to the nation, according to preliminary ratings data. Roughl...

Cuomo: Politicians calling for him to resign are 'reckless'

As the Democratic Party turned sharply against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and he faces growing allegations of sexual harassment, he insisted Friday he wouldnt resign and castigated politicians calling for him to quit as reckless and dangero...

Minneapolis to pay $27 million to settle family lawsuit over George Floyd's death

The city of Minneapolis will pay 27 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of George Floyd over his death in police custody, a case that stirred national protests over racial injustice and police brutality. Mayor Jacob Frey will join oth...

Minneapolis to pay USD 27M to settle Floyd family lawsuit

The city of Minneapolis on Friday agreed to pay USD 27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyds family over the Black mans death in police custody, even as jury selection continued in a former officers murder trial.The Minneapol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021